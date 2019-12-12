When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: The board amended the township’s streets and sidewalks ordinance to change the classification of roads into three categories: arterial, collector or local.
Why it’s important: As opposed to lesser-trafficked local roads, arterial and collector roads are wider, stronger, better maintained and have vertical curbs requiring circular driveway access. The old and new ordinances are available for inspection at the township office.
Township borders: Township engineer Ben Webber is conducting a historical study to better define the township’s borders going back to its founding in 1729. Lancaster Township is geographically unique as its area consists of two larger unconnected segments separated by Lancaster city plus small unconnected residential pockets surrounded by Millersville Borough and West Lampeter Township.
Schaller honored: The board recognized Chairman Thomas Schaller, whose term expires at the end of the year, for his long public service including 18 years as a supervisor and 55 years as a leader and volunteer with the Lancaster Township Fire Department.
Quotable: “The township is a better place for Tom Schaller having lived here,” former supervisor Kathy Wasong said.
Next meeting: The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Jan. 6, rather than the second Monday.