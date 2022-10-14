When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 10.

What happened: River Drive residents protested a proposed trailhead agreement with the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project.

Background: In 2021, the township entered into an agreement with the Little Conestoga Creek Foundation to participate in the $14 million stream restoration Blue/Green Corridor Project which includes a multi-transportation mode trail. Other participants are East Hempfield and Manheim townships and the City of Lancaster. Each municipality was asked to initially contribute $75,000 to the Preliminary Design and Permit Application Phase. However, Lancaster Township’s donation is the construction of a trailhead at Marietta Avenue and River Drive in lieu of cash. Project support is provided by the Steinman Foundation, a local independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.

Resident concerns: Homeowners at 177, 180 and 185 River Drive objected to the township’s proposed Marietta Avenue Trailhead Improvement Agreement with the foundation, which they feared could lead to increased traffic (including buses), and disruptive nighttime activities that could negatively impact their quality of life and residential property values. Specifically, they felt the proposed 36 space parking lot and pavilion were not compatible with the surrounding R1 zoned neighborhood. Natural barriers between the trail and private property are also desired. While the residents had no objections to the trail per se, they suggested that the parking and pavilion be moved to the Dorwart Park trailhead. Residents also cited the need for better communication to eliminate confusion on project details.

Township response and next step: Township Manager Bill Laudien apologized for not providing greater homeowner contact. He also said that Dorwart Park will be the main trail access point with no bus access at the Marietta Avenue trailhead. He indicated that the pavilion will be only a shell for trash and a Porta-Potty and not suitable for events. Night trail use will be prohibited with gates to be installed if necessary. Jim Shultz, manager of the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project, was present and stated, “We are very sensitive to homeowners; we will work with the township.” The motion to approve the trailhead agreement was tabled till the November meeting, pending Laudiens’ further study of the issues.

Wheatland Presbyterian Church new driveway: Permission was granted to remove garages at 1135 and 1137 Columbia Ave. so the church can relocate its driveway from President Avenue to Columbia Avenue.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday Nov. 14, at 1240 Maple Ave.