When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: Supervisors approved C-B Tool Co.’s request to rezone 636 and 640 Bean Hill Road and 1750 Wabank Road from residential to industrial, and rezone 638 and 640 Bean Hill Road from to a different residential designation.

Background: C-B Tools has conducted business at 640 Bean Hill Road since 1939. Solicitor Matthew Creme said changing the zoning to industrial would align the law with reality. Both the township and county planning commissions approved the rezoning.

Kickback: Over 10 residents of Wilderness Road and Rosewood Drive protested, citing safety issues due to potentially increased industrial road traffic.

City water tower: Lancaster city Public Works Director Stephen Campbell and Deputy Engineering Director Cindy McCormick reviewed site plans for a controversial water tower on School District of Lancaster property in Lancaster Township near Buchanan Elementary School. The township’s only role in the project is to review the city’s stormwater management site plan, scheduled for approval at the board’s April 13 meeting, Township Manager Bill Laudien said.

Smoke detector safety: Lancaster Township Fire Department Chief Ron Comfort urged residents to check their home smoke detectors at each semiannual time change.

Other business: Officials approved a cable franchise agreement with Comcast of Southeast Pennsylvania and a 2020 street/alley paving contract with Pennsy Supply.