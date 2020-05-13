When: Lancaster Township supervisors virtual online meeting May 11. Public input via email or message drop-off was solicited in advance.

What happened: Township residents reported that pandemic-reduced vehicle traffic has encouraged drivers to speed on certain low-traveled thoroughfares, presenting hazards to walkers and bikers.

Public comment: North President Avenue resident Steve Austin addressed speeding on the straightaway on his street between Harrisburg Pike and Buchanan Avenue. He asked that a joint task force representing Lancaster Township, Lancaster city and Manheim Township be established to address the “North President Speedway” problem. Diana Wolf, Southern Village Homeowners Association vice president, complained that speeders on Waypoint Drive were endangering walkers, particularly senior citizens. She said taking a walk is now “a matter of Russian roulette” and asked that traffic video monitors be installed to identify speeders.

Next step: Steve Elliott, board chair, said the township will respond to the requests by Austin and Wolf.

Yard waste agreement: Columbia Borough will receive and process yard waste from Lancaster Township effective Jan. 1, 2020 through Jan.1, 2021 at a cost of $30 per ton.