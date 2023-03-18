When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, March 13.

What happened: After four years of negotiation, the owner of the proposed Wabank Road Self Storage business accepted the township’s offer to substitute fees and a hiking trail in lieu of road improvement.

Background: Since 2018, Gary Price, owner of the proposed Wabank Road Self Storage, has sought zoning approval and land improvement at 1750 Wabank Road at Bean Hill Road. Typically, a land developer needs to widen and improve adjacent roads. The township, however, had proposed that Price pay a fee and build a woodland hiking trail and bridge in lieu of Bean Hill Road sidewalks, which the township will build in the future. Price has finally accepted these conditions, and the board approved his property subdivision plan and extended the deadline to Dec. 11 for his land development plan submission and approval.

Tax increase explanation: “We should have done a better job of informing residents” said board Chair Steven P. Elliott, in response to homeowners’ complaints over what they perceived as a sudden and unexplained 2023 real estate tax increase from .91 to 1.91 mills. Township Manager Bill Laudien attributed the tax hike to major increases in police and fire public safety costs were the reason for the increase and that future tax increases are unlikely. He said this was the first tax increase in over 17 years, and the township’s tax rate is still among the lowest of Lancaster’s suburbs. Elliott said the township newsletter will provide an explanation.

Street sweeping begins: Street sweeping will resume April 3 and will continue the first and third Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each month; police will enforce no-parking sign regulations.

Historic district recognition: Township engineer and local historian Ben Webber gave a presentation on how the township’s North School Lane area came to be placed on The National Register of Historic Districts because of the ornate architecture of homes there. Streets cited include Hamilton Road, North School Lane, Race Avenue, Marietta Avenue, Columbia Avenue, Wheatland Avenue and Woods Avenue.