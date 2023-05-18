When: Lancaster Township supervisors meeting, May 8.

What happened: The township agreed to enter into an indemnity agreement with Wheatland Presbyterian Church, 1125 Columbia Ave., for future maintenance responsibilities imposed by the state Department of Transportation in connection with a new church driveway to be constructed on the Route 462 state right of way.

Background: The church wishes to move its access driveway from North President Avenue to state Route 462. PennDOT requires filing a highway occupancy permit to request driveway access to a state right of way such as Route 462. However, Ben Webber, township engineer, explained that since 2010, PennDOT requires municipalities to file permits on behalf of their residents. Therefore, the township has agreed to file the permit for the Columbia Avenue driveway as an agent of the church.

Why it’s important: The indemnity agreement requires the church to compensate the township for costs of any future drainage maintenance required by PennDOT in connection with the driveway. Webber said the new full-access driveway will be an improvement over the limited-access driveway on North President Avenue.

Firehouse condemnation: The board resolved to condemn the property at 1250 Maple Ave., adjacent to the township municipal building, owned by the Lancaster Township Fire Department. Township Manager Bill Laudien explained this is a non-adversarial formality to facilitate acquisition of the property by the township when the fire company moves to its new facility on Millersville Pike at Charles Road later this year. Terms of acquisition were not cited.

Ritual bath facility: Laudien reported that Congregation Degal Israel plans to operate a mikvah ritual bath at a home it owns at Perry Avenue and Cheves Place. The operation will be subject to conditions limiting traffic and hours and prohibiting external building changes.

River cleanup: Weber commended the Conestoga River Club for their successful river restoration project along New Danville Pike.