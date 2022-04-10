When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, April 5.

What happened: The total number of students forced to change elementary and middle schools next year may reach 1,300 if the school board approves changes to a district policy that governs transfer requests. This new figure represents about 10% of district enrollment.

Boundaries: Administrators previously announced changes to school attendance zones that would move almost 800 students to a new elementary or middle school next fall. This separate policy change would add about 500 pupils to that number.

Why it matters: The district’s boundary realignment plan won’t work unless Policy 206 rules out almost all transfer requests, said Adam Aurand, district spokesperson. Students affected by changed attendance zones will need seats in their new classes, and the district has sent letters to families involved in the policy change, he said.

Quotable: “Our current policy on school assignment contains ambiguities that have allowed hundreds of students to attend schools outside of their neighborhood zone,” Chris Lopez, who directs the district’s student services, said in an email after the meeting. “This is unsustainable and creates challenges for teachers and principals with attendance, family engagement and enrollment planning. The policy committee is looking to clarify when continuations and administrative transfers are appropriate.”

Example: Some 619 children in kindergarten through fifth grade live within current boundaries for Hamilton Elementary School, yet only 359 of them attend Hamilton, said Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial officer. The rest — 42% — go to other schools because their Hamilton classes are full.

More info: Current language in Policy 206 allows parents to request transfers that the district approves as long as there is space in a classroom. Proposed changes eliminate much of that wording. However, the revised document would add words to allow students who have finished 11th grade at JP McCaskey to stay for senior year even if the student’s family moves out of the district. Board members also said they wanted to include language in the policy that allows rising fifth and eighth graders the chance to stay at their schools for one more year if the family moves. In both cases, transportation would not be provided.

Allaying fears: Administrators also talked about the district’s plan to change attendance zones, using statistics and promises to address some concerns raised at two community forums on those changes.

Extended day: Przywara promised that all parents who want before- or after-school care for their children would receive it. Staffing shortages have left some buildings without these programs this year. The district will provide these services even if it means transporting students to a different school just for care, he said.

Transportation: The district estimates that only a few additional elementary students would need busing if school boundaries change, largely due to children who will be able to attend their home schools from changes to Policy 206. Przywara said that the district currently offers busing to 1,607 elementary students. That number may increase to 1,612 if boundary changes are approved.

Coming up: Board members will discuss boundary change options and changes to Policy 206 at their April 12 meeting. A final vote should happen April 19.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 12. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.