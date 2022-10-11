When: School District of Lancaster School Board meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: School District of Lancaster staff will recommend what kind of technology high school students should use later this fall, Terry Tippett, the district’s technology director, told board members.

More info: Students throughout the district use iPads. However, some high school students have reported problems with graphing on that device.

Quotable: “It’s a struggle,” Tippett said, explaining that iPads may limit the district’s curriculum choices. “The device is going to choose our curriculum,” she said.

Options: Experts will study laptops, Chromebooks and iPads — with the idea of purchasing extra Apple-compatible equipment students could check out to handle complicated digital tasks, should the district again choose iPads.

Next: The district plans to order devices soon after Jan. 1.

Helping SDL: The Lancaster Education Foundation, which helps teachers, students and alumni, provided almost $400,000 through several programs during the 2021-2022 academic year, said Sandy Mauer, who manages the program.

Details: The foundation gave $17,000 to students transitioning to college, distributed $28,000 in grants for teachers and contributed $63,000 toward the district’s dual enrollment program.

More: The group also paid $43,000 for its Hooked on Books program, which gives each second grade student a different book each month. In addition, some 160 classrooms shared about $45,000 in the foundation’s adopt a classroom plan. Finally, the foundation paid more than $92,000 for scholarships and student awards.

Money: The foundation solicits donations and also uses money from the state’s Educational Tax Credit Improvement Program, Mauer said.

Calendar: Although the school year has barely started, board members verbally agreed to adopt a calendar for 2023-2024.

Dates: The draft calendar calls for 181 days, up one day from this year’s 180. School would start Aug. 22 for grades K-6, 7-8, all of Martin School and grade 9 at McCaskey East. The remaining students would start Aug. 23. The last day for students is set for May 30, and teachers should finish May 31.

Short first weeks: The district listened to parents, students and teachers who asked for a shorter first week of school to ease the transition to full-time learning, said Adam Aurand, who chaired the calendar committee and works as the district’s spokesman. The first three weeks of school will have four days. The Tuesday start and Labor Day holiday will make for shorter weeks.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.