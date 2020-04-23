When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, April 21.

What happened: Members again approved meeting remotely via videoconferencing to practice social distancing, while online education has continued.

How it works: Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, teachers have created schedules and lesson plans to provide structure for their online classrooms, Superintendent Damaris Rau said during her report. Online school is Monday through Thursday. Each course meets twice a week for 30 minutes a day. Rau suggested that parents contact teachers or principals if their child is struggling with schoolwork.

Quotable: “This time is stressful enough for everyone, particularly children,” Rau said. “We do not want to interrupt the dynamics of the family. Family comes first.”

Grading: The district has extended the third marking period until the end of the school year. Teachers will grade online assignments as supplemental grades to those students received at the end of traditional third marking period in March. Rau said students who were already doing well should not worry about being retained. For students who need additional intervention, the district is creating an online summer program.

Construction: Board members agreed to pause construction projects at Buchanan Elementary, Lincoln Middle and Reynolds Middle schools because of the novel coronavirus.

Jobs: The board approved unanimously a resolution allowing the district to furlough employees over the 2020-21 school year. Member Harvey Miller was absent. The Pennsylvania School Code requires districts to pass resolutions on their intent to furlough for economic reasons 60 days prior to the passing of their annual budget.

Background: The district is facing a $12.36 million deficit in the proposed $235 million 2020-21 budget and seeks ways to cut costs. The board will decide next month on a proposed final budget that may or may not include a tax increase and will vote on a final budget in June. Furloughs or job reductions would include teachers, administrators and support staff positions. The number will depend on what budget option the board chooses.

Meeting: The board will meet next at 6:30 p.m. May 12, in room B123 of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave. If still needed, the board will videoconference into the meeting and the public can livestream it on the district website and submit questions in a chat box.