When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Several board members and some parents have expressed concern with the district’s recent decision to enforce a policy that prohibits student cellphones and earbuds from middle schools and now regulates their use at J. P. McCaskey High School. McCaskey pupils mainly can use their phones during passing periods between classes and at lunch. Previously, school personnel could decide how each campus would handle student phones.

Discussion: “That has a big community impact,” board member David Parry said, explaining why he wanted to bring up the matter at the school board meeting. He and fellow board member Jennifer Eaton said they have received feedback from parents worried about contacting their children in case of emergencies or school violence. “I really don’t have a solid response” to that concern, said Chris Lopez, who directs the district’s student services. Cellphones often disrupt learning, he said, adding that in some cases students have used phones to coordinate fights. Administrators and secondary principals met over the summer and strongly urged enforcing the rule, he said.

Emergencies: Lopez asked parents to call their child’s school in case of an emergency, and said that the district will continue to communicate with families electronically, through social media and through phone calls.

More info: Lopez said the district has not received much negative feedback from an Aug. 17 letter to school families that outlined new enforcement guidelines. Two people sent emails applauding the policy while another mentioned wanting a cellphone connection to a student, said Adam Aurand, district spokesperson.

Background: Policy 237, first adopted in 2009, prohibits the unauthorized use of electronic equipment, including CD players, radios and handheld game consoles, among other items. A 2015 revision includes mobile phones, laptops and any devices created in the future.

The plan: Staring this school year, middle schools either collect cellphones at the beginning of the day or direct students to put their mobile devices into their lockers. Some schools already did this last year, but the practice is now required at all middle school campuses. McCaskey students have more freedom. Students can carry their phones with them, but unless a teacher asks pupils to use their phones for a lesson, those phones must stay hidden during class.

Consequences: Penalties include warnings for first offenses up to losing a cellphone for a class period or an entire day. Parents also may have to come to the school.

Reaction: Board member Ramon Escudero called having students keep their phones in lockers “extreme.” Luis Morales noted that college students may bring their phones to class, and said he worries about threatening student maturity. “We’re supposed to be treating them like adults,” Morales said. Parry counted out loud the number of cellphones board members had out during the meeting. “On our side of the table, we have three cellphones out,” he said, indicating himself and the two other board members sitting in that row. Eaton, however, said she agreed with enforcing the policy. “It’s a good thing to have cellphones away.” Board Vice President Kareena Rios, Parry and board member Edith Gallagher asked administrators to teach cellphone responsibility instead of taking phones purely as a disciplinary measure.

Quotable: “Responsible adulting means learning how to use these things,” Parry said.

Next steps: Board members said they wanted more information and asked Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara to gather data about how many cellphones are confiscated this semester.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.