When: Lancaster school board meeting, June 9.

What happened: Board members deliberated again on how much they wanted to raise property taxes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unemployment among residents.

Quotable: “I would feel morally awful if we also slapped an over 2% increase on them,” said member Salina Almanzar, referring to taxpayers.

Impact: If the board enacts a 2% increase, it would raise the property tax rate from 21.8734 mills to 22.311 mills and raise the annual bill for the average property assessed at $163,185 by $71.40. If the board chooses a 1.75% property tax increase, the millage rate would go up by 0.3828 and amount to an annual increase of $62.46.

Background: In May, the board approved a proposed $233 million 2020-2021 budget that calls for a 2.5% tax increase. The district is grappling with a $13.2 million deficit. The district plans to trim $3.79 million from the budget and will allocate millions from its fund balance, depending on how much it levies in taxes. The board will vote on a final budget June 23.

Comments: Bianca Cordova posted on the broadcast: “I understand that we are dealing with a very serious deficit, but can we honestly say our families can absorb a 2.5% tax increase, especially right now?”

Board member: The board is considering Luis Morales as a replacement for Harvey Miller, who announced he will resign at the end of June. Morales is a parent of children in the district, and he works as a client care advocate for Meals on Wheels. He has a bachelor’s degree in social work from Millersville University. Morales would have to run for election in November 2021.

Late start: Due to technical difficulties, the board started the meeting nearly 45 minutes late and streamed the meeting on Facebook Live instead of the district’s website.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. June 23. The public can watch its livestream on the district website.