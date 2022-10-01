When: West Earl Township Supervisors meeting, Sept. 26.

What happened: Jamie Hall, development director of the Lancaster Public Library, requested West Earl Township to contribute $2,750, a 10% increase from its previous annual contribution. Supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: West Earl Township will begin drafting the 2023 budget in the coming months. West Earl has donated $2,500 to the library for 10 straight years. The funding will go toward increased operating costs and staffing. Hall said it is the library’s responsibility to raise the majority of its funding to maintain and expand its “very large collection.” Lancaster County does not have a library tax, the Lancaster Public Library serves 40% of county residents.

Township stats: Out of 8,500 residents, 24% of West Earl Township residents are registered library card users with the Lancaster Public Library. West Earl residents also borrowed 37,000 materials in 2021.

Quotable: “That is a fantastic number and something you guys should really be proud of,” Hall said, adding 1 in 4 West Earl residents have a library card.

Beyond the books: Hall highlighted the Lancaster Public Library serves the community in vast ways. Local entrepreneurs can access databases for free at the Duke Street location. Lancaster Public Library also holds the distinction of being the first Pennsylvania library to house an Autism Resource Center. In addition, a vast local history collection and Wi-Fi hotspots are also available for the public.

New building: Hall told West Earl officials the library would be moving from its Lancaster city location on Duke Street to Queen Street. The library will occupy the first two levels of the new parking garage from the Lancaster Parking Authority rent-free for 99 years. The new site will open in April 2023.

Police: Chair Dave Thornton officiated the oath for two new police officers for the West Earl Township police: Ryan Fields and Zachary Crills. Thornton said the police department is now fully staffed.

PennDOT: Supervisors voted unanimously to be a part of the state Department of Transportation’s pedestrian signal program, providing free pedestrian countdown equipment for three intersections: Newport Road and the Route 222 on-ramp, North State and West Main streets, and Newport Road and Oregon Pike will receive equipment. The township will conduct yearly maintenance after PennDOT installation.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.