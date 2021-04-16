When: Lancaster City Council meeting, April 13.

What happened: City Council heard a Bureau of Police progress report from John Bey, who has been serving as Lancaster’s acting police chief since Dec. 7. The former chief, Jarrad Berkihiser, retired in October. Mayor Danene Sorace said at the time that she came to doubt Berkihiser shared her vision for the department’s direction following protests against police violence after the police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz in September.

Why it matters: Bey, a 25-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police, has expressed an interest in the permanent position. “This is my first formal update of hopefully many more to come,” Bey told council Tuesday. Sorace told LNP | LancasterOnline last month she hopes to have the permanent position filled by May or June.

Timing: Reports from the bureau are not scheduled on a regular basis. The last time council heard from the police bureau was August.

Also of note: Bey said the bureau’s “2020 Use of Force” report should be made public and posted on the city and police websites “in the next couple of days.”

Priorities: Bey said his top priority during his first 127-plus days as interim chief has been to make sure bureau priorities align with the mayor’s and to implement “a few immediate changes to build a culture for the future.” Among them are the rebranding of the “community relations” office to the “office of community engagement,” which he relocated to the first-floor lobby. Among several future goals he listed for the department are accreditation, community engagement events and establishment of a public safety dashboard.

Hiring changes: Bey noted the bureau’s core values: service, integrity, honor, courage, commitment and duty. “Through the use of innovative hiring and promotion practices we will ensure that the new generation of officers embody these core values,” Bey said. “The old adage of ‘That’s how we always did it?’ It no longer applies.” Bey said he has overhauled the oral board portion of the hiring process — which will now be weighted more than the written portion of the hiring test. He said the bureau contracted an interview professional and a police psychologist to come up with questions that reveal characteristics that the bureau wants in police officers.

Bicycle patrols: Once popular, those are coming back to the city, Bey said. The bureau has 10 officers receiving training in mid-May.

Engagement: Council Member Xavier Garcia-Molina asked Bey what he sees as the community’s biggest need. Engagement, Bey replied. “I’ve heard: ‘We would like to see the officers in the sectors be more engaging and be more approachable.’ But the fact that I’ve been out there in the community and speaking with folks … I’ve just received such a great response from that,” he said.

Mental health pilot: Council heard about the city’s involvement in a pilot project that involved Brian Wiczkowski, police chief for West Lampeter Township, and Christopher Dreisbach, who runs an addiction treatment center. In the pilot, therapists from Dreisbach’s addiction treatment program were made available to 16 county police departments.

Quotable: “Without getting into too much conversation about the past, I do want to say that we appreciate the level of engagement, transparency and really direct and prompt communication from yourself and the police department,” Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El told Bey. “It’s an extremely welcome change.”

In other business: Council confirmed five nominations to the Lancaster City Planning Commission and named April 13 this year and next year as “Buddy Glover Day” in the city. Glover was Lancaster’s first Black principal. “Be as much like Buddy as you possibly can,” Smith-Wade-El said. “Take care of your community. Invest in young people. Wear Chuck Taylors. Whatever you can do to be more like Buddy you should go ahead and do it.”