When: Upper Leacock supervisors meeting, March 18.

What happened: The supervisors unanimously decided the Lancaster Family YMCA will set the rates for admission to the Leola Community Pool for the 2021 season subject to the approval of the board.

Background: The township has contracted with the YMCA to manage day-to-day operation of the pool when it reopens this year following its closure in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zoning ordinance amendment: The developers of The Villas at Twin Maples land development have proposed a text amendment to the township’s zoning ordinance. This would reduce the number of parking spaces required for multiple family dwellings that have a common parking area. The board postponed responding to the request after several additional changes were proposed during the meeting.

Quotable: “Because of the other changes that were requested now, we want them to come back with a clean copy and let us review … the exact verbiage before we even agree to pass it on to the Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Upper Leacock Township Planning Commission for review,” Chairman Ron Simmons said in a telephone interview after the meeting.

Next meeting: Thursday, April 15.