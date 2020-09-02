When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Lancaster EMS is not requesting any increase in its funding from the city, despite a host of financial issues and other challenges outlined during a presentation to City Council. The nonprofit ambulance service, which serves 21 municipalities, is asking the city to appropriate $150,000 in support for 2021, the same amount appropriated each of the past four years. That comes to just over $2.50 per resident.

Background: Lancaster EMS was formed in 1996 by the merger of ambulance services provided by St. Joseph Hospital and the Community Hospital of Lancaster, which at the time were operating at a combined $1.5 million deficit. Five other ambulance services have merged with Lancaster EMS since then, including the former Lancaster General Hospital service, which became a part of Lancaster EMS in 1999. The organization, which has 45 ambulance and EMT vehicles and 165 employees spread across 11 stations, has $12 million annual budget.

Why it matters: By law, cities are required to provide fire and emergency medical services and to provide “appropriate financial and administrative assistance.” Of the 39,000 calls Lancaster EMS responded to in 2019, 55% were in the city. Over 50% of those calls are for residents age 65 and older. Between inadequate reimbursements by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance companies, and patients who simply do not pay their bill, Lancaster EMS is forced to write off about 64% of those charges. For example, while it costs the ambulance service $392 every time it responds to a call, Medicare only reimburse them $180. About 70% of all ambulance calls in the city are covered by Medicare. Lancaster EMS writes off $1 million in charges annually in the city.

Quotable: “We need financial support from all the municipalities, not just some. And we need support that is commensurate with the service provided to those municipalities,” said Bob May, Lancaster EMS executive director.

What is next: The request from Lancaster EMS will be incorporated into the city’s 2021 budget proposal, which will be presented to council in November.