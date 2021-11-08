When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Supervisors heard a contribution request from Bob May, executive director of Lancaster EMS. Supervisors did not take action on the requested increase to $7,794 per year for 2022 and 2023 contributions. The township contributed $2,500 in the 2021 budget. Supervisor Peggy Dearolf was absent.

Why it matters: Strasburg officials are still drafting the 2022 budget. May said EMS services across America are "in crisis" and "in a state of collapse." Lancaster EMS serves 21 municipalities, including Strasburg Township along with Strasburg Borough and the City of Lancaster. In Pennsylvania, EMS services are not considered an essential service like fire and police.

A glimmer of hope: May told the supervisors that insurance companies forward the bill for services onto the patient, which often results in nonpayment. To combat this, there are six EMS authorities in Pennsylvania. Similar to a sewer authority, these organizations have the power to tax and put liens on the property of people who are placed in collections. May said he has been in talks with Northwest EMS Director Scott Kingsboro about creating an authority in Lancaster County, adding that the fruition of it is 3-4 years away.

Calculation: May said he used the 2019 Strasburg Township numbers to calculate the contribution request. The calculation format that he used was the 2019 percentage of total 911 calls in Strasburg Township, which was 1.11% multiplied by $700,000, the total of all requested amounts from the 21 municipalities. In 2019, 6% of Strasburg Township residents used EMS services. He did not use 2020 numbers because volume dipped due to the pandemic.

Retention: May told the supervisors that staffing is a “big problem.” The pandemic and vaccine mandates have negatively affected retention. May said the vacancy rate of Lancaster EMS is 18%, compared to zero percent five years ago.

Wages: May said the contribution would help improve wage rates. Currently, an EMT at Lancaster EMS makes $15 an hour, which May said is not a livable wage. He is eyeing to increase his EMT salary to $18 an hour. While paramedics currently make $21 an hour, May is eyeing to increase to $25 per hour. By increasing wages, he can compete with FedEx, Sheetz and Amazon.

Investment: May said Lancaster EMS is planning to invest $150,000 to increase wages in addition to the $700,000 requested from all 21 municipalities.

Supervisors comment: Chair Tom Willig said the township “should give more” to Lancaster EMS. He then said he wants to make sure the EMS station in Strasburg stays in operation. May responded there are no plans to decommission the Strasburg station at 20 Lancaster Ave., even though it is not utilized often. Vice Chairman Mike Weaver said to May, “you will get more calls,” after noting upcoming population growth from higher-density housing projects coming to the township.

Quotable: “I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and I’ve never seen it this bad,” May said. “People think we are too vital to fail. We will lose ambulance services if somebody doesn’t step up and take responsibility.”

Zoning change: Supervisors formally approved a zoning amendment where an R-2 district was created on North Star Road to accommodate higher-density developments. The zoning change affects eight properties on North Star Road. Supervisors advertised the draft ordinance in September.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the township building, 400 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg.