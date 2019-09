Editor's note: This story was originally published in April 2019.

Here's a look at the top schools in Lancaster, Chester, Lebanon and York counties, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2019 rankings.

All 17 of Lancaster County's public high schools, as well as a charter school, are listed according to rankings in the county, state and nation. (Schools below a certain threshold are assigned a range for state results rather than a ranking.)

Statewide, 673 schools were ranked. Nationally, 17,245 were ranked.

For Chester, Lebanon and York county schools, the top three are listed.

Lancaster County:

1. Lampeter-Strasburg High School

State rank: 53

National rank: 1,450

2. Manheim Township High School

State rank: 62

National rank: 1,709

3. Conestoga Valley Senior High School

State rank: 85

National rank: 2,326

4. Hempfield Senior High School

State rank: 89

National rank: 2,383

5. Cocalico Senior High School

State rank: 100

National rank: 2,660

6. Penn Manor High School

State rank: 105

National rank: 2,753

7. Garden Spot Senior High School

State rank: 120

National rank: 3,056

8. Manheim Central Senior High School

State rank: 124

National rank: 3,120

9. Ephrata Senior High School

State rank: 150

National rank: 3,684

10. Donegal Senior High School

State rank: 177

National rank: 4,370

11. Warwick Senior High School

State rank: 195

National rank: 4,875

12. Elizabethtown Area Senior High School

State rank: 200

National rank: 4,936

13. Octorara Area Junior/Senior High School

State rank: 246

National rank: 6,125

14. McCaskey Campus, SDoL

State rank: 324

National rank: 7,997

15. Pequea Valley High School

State rank: 332

National rank: 8,220

16. Solanco High School

State rank: 389

National rank: 9,655

17. Columbia Junior/Senior High School

State rankings range: 516 to 673

National rank: 13,714

18. La Academia Partnership Charter School

State rankings/range: 516 to 673

National rank: 14,983

Chester County

1. Downington STEM Academy

State ranking: 2

National ranking: 29

2. Conestoga High School

State rank: 5

National rank: 298

3. Unionville High School

State rank: 7

National rank: 329

Lebanon County

1. Palmyra Area Senior High School

State rank: 72

National rank: 2,024

2. Cedar Crest High School

State rank: 219

National rank: 5,332

3. Annville-Cleona High School

State rank: 278

National rank: 6,862

York County

1. York Suburban Senior High School

State rank: 44

National rank: 1,283

2. Dallastown Area Senior High School

State rank: 81

National rank: 2,197

3. South Western Senior High School

State rank: 83

National rank: 2,276

