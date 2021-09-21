Military news

Graduation

United States Air Force 2nd Lt. Hannah Tennis, of New Holland, graduated from Air Battle Manager Training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, on July 23, 2021. During the graduation ceremony she was awarded the Yukla 27 Memorial Award, which is presented to a student who exemplifies the Air Force’s core values of integrity, service and excellence and is chosen by the course instructors and fellow students. Tennis will be stationed at the 337th Air Control Squadron, Air Education and Training Command unit based at Tyndall AFB. Tennis received her commission as an officer through AFROTC Rochester Institute of Technology, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering in May 2021.

Promotion

Civil Air Patrol Technical Sergeant Gerhard A. “Gary” Heim, of Willow Street, was promoted to his current rank on Aug. 13, 2021, by Major Gregg M. Rubright, commander of the Pennsylvania Wing’s Group 2. The ceremony took place during a regular meeting of Jesse Jones Composite Squadron 304 at the Lancaster Municipal Airport, Lititz. Heim, who was a noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force has been a member of Civil Air Patrol since March 2020. The new technical sergeant is the Logistics and Transportation Officer for the local squadron. Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually. CAP’s 61,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 26,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.

