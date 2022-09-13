Military news

Commissions

Garrett A. Fuhrman was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army on May 6, 2022. A ceremony took place at the Freeman Auditorium, Pennsylvania State University, State College. Fuhrman reported to Fort Knox, Kentucky, in June 2022 and is now stationed at the Fort Benning Base, Georgia, for Armor Basic Officer Leader Course. He is a 2018 graduate of Hempfield High School and a 2022 Army ROTC graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, Smeal College of Business, with a Bachelor of Science in management. He is the son of Barry and Cathi Fuhrman, of West Hempfield Township.

