Military news

Promotion

Former Reinholds resident and 2007 Garden Spot High School graduate Ross Shober recently was promoted to the rank of major in the United States Air Force. Shober was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force after graduating from the University of Delaware in 2011. He trained as a pilot, earning his wings and serving as a special operations captain and aircraft commander in active duty in Iraq, Afghanistan and western and eastern Africa. He currently is an Air Force evaluator pilot and executive officer for the 492nd Special Operations training group at Hurlburt Field, Florida, where he lives with his wife and two sons. He recently was named “Flight Instructor of the Year” by the 492nd Specials Operations Wing. He is the son of Philip and Gerarda Shober, of Reinholds.

Honors

James F. Geurts, performing the duties of under secretary of the Navy, received the French National Order of Merit, with the rank of knight, during a decoration ceremony at the French Embassy in Washington D.C., on May 11, 2021. Geurts, a native of Lancaster, was nominated by French presidential decree for the award, based on efforts throughout his civilian career, including his time at U.S. Special Operations Command and as the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition.

