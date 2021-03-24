Military news

Assignment

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jarred Horne, a native of Lancaster, is playing a critical role in the U.S. Navy’s efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. As a culinary specialist serving with Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads North West Annex in Chesapeake, Virginia, Horne is one of the 139 service members assigned to Task Force Southeast-Jacksonville, the primary Department of Defense support organization for the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19. Horne helps in foot traffic control, directing people on where to go so that they can receive their vaccinations.

