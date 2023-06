Military news

Graduations

Marissa Denlinger, of Lancaster, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work with distinction at the West Virginia University Army ROTC Mountaineer Battalion and was one of 19 cadets commissioned as second lieutenants on May 11, 2023, in Morgantown, West Virginia. A graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, she will assess onto active duty as a Medical Service Corps officer.

