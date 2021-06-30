Military news

Commissioned

Hannah Lloyd completed her ROTC cadet training and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army on May 15, 2021. Lloyd was enrolled in the ROTC program through Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. It is customary for newly commissioned officers to select someone who has contributed to their success to pin the gold bars on their uniform. For this honor, 1st. Lt. Audrey Lloyd and Col. (ret.) Donna Hershey were selected. David Lloyd, her father, was selected to render the first hand salute. After successful completion of the NCLEX nursing examination in July, Lloyd will be assigned to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for further training prior to receiving her permanent duty station assignment. Lloyd is a 2017 graduate of Donegal High School and followed her sister, 2015 graduate Audrey Lloyd, in pursuing a military career.

