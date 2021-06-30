Military news

Change of command

Vice Adm. Steve Koehler relieved Vice Adm. Scott D. Conn as commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma, San Diego, California, on June 3, 2021. Conn, a native of Lancaster, served as the 30th commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet from September 2019 through June, leading a combat-ready force comprising over 68,000 people, 100 ships and 400 aircraft stationed throughout California, Washington and Hawaii. During Conn’s tenure, U.S. 3rd Fleet operationally trained and certified three carrier strike groups, two amphibious ready groups, 19 submarines, and 26 independently deployed ships, which deployed worldwide in U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th fleets. Also during Conn’s tenure, U.S. 3rd Fleet operationally paired manned and unmanned systems together in challenging maritime scenarios during the inaugural Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem. Last August, U.S. 3rd Fleet and nine other nations planned, coordinated and executed the first at-sea-only Rim of the Pacific exercise 2020 in a COVID-constrained environment. Conn will report to his new assignment as deputy chief of naval operations for warfighting requirements and capabilities, N9, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

Honors

Brig. Gen. David E. Wood, a Lancaster resident and Lancaster Catholic graduate, received the Distinguished Service Medal from the secretary of defense for his work as the director of the joint staff in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Wood recently retired from military service and was promoted on the Pennsylvania retired roles to the rank of major general. Wood was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army after graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1985. He trained as a pilot, earning his Master Aviator wings while serving in a variety of assignments including to Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea and Europe. In his last assignment at Fort Indiantown Gap, Wood was responsible for the activation and deployment of National Guard soldiers and airmen in support of domestic operations and homeland security. He is the son of Ernest and Jean Wood, and married to Lisa O’Brien Wood, of Lancaster.

