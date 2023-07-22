Military news

Honors

Quarryville native Dawn Henry advanced to the rank of master chief petty officer in the Navy on June 5, 2023, during a promotion ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard, home to the U.S. Navy Band, where she serves. Henry was the only musician in the band selected for advancement to the E-9 paygrade and joins an elite list of less than 1% of sailors to achieve this career milestone. Henry’s military career began in 1998 as principal clarinetist with the U.S. Air Force Band before transitioning to the Naval Academy Band in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2003. Eight years later, she auditioned for and won a position with the U.S. Navy Concert Band in Washington, D.C., the Navy’s premier musical organization. In 2023, she transitioned from a performing position to serve as the national tour director for the 186-piece command, overseeing all aspects of the band’s five annual national tours. Henry is a graduate of Solanco High School. She earned a Bachelor of Music from the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music and a Master of Music from Virginia Commonwealth University.

