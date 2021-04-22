Military news

Retirement

Army officer and Lancaster County native, Col. Thomas E. Walton Sr., recently retired. He received the Defense Superior Service Medal for his accomplishments during his last three years as chief of the Homeland Defense Division within the Operations Directorate of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, capping off a 35-year career. Walton, who began as an enlisted soldier, has earned two Bronze Star medals for combat tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan and holds three master’s degrees, including a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. On March 25, Walton was officially retired in a ceremony at Fort Myer, Arlington, Virginia, officiated by Major Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general of The Military District of Washington. Walton will remain in Northern Virginia with his wife, Michiyo, as he pursues a new chapter of service as a Department of Defense civilian. Walton is the son of Evelyn L. Snyder, of Mount Joy, and the late Levi M. Walton.

Promotion

Giselle Janousek, starting her 19th year with the U.S. Air Force, has been promoted to senior master sergeant. A 2003 Conestoga Valley High School graduate, Janousek has been deployed five times. She has been stationed at Langley Air Force Base since February 2020. Prior to that she was stationed at Joint Base San Antonio for 5 1/2 years, achieving the rank of master military training instructor, a rank that only the top 10% of instructor force receive.

