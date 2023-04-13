Military news

Honors

William Balabanow, of Manheim Township, was the recipient of the sixth annual Harvey-Wichita Award issued by the American Merchant Marine Veterans at its annual convention held at Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 26-30, 2023. The plaque is inscribed, “In greatest appreciation of your efforts to recognize WWII Merchant Mariners.” Bill is a veteran of World War II, Korea and the Vietnam wars. He has lived in Manheim Township since 1950 and has been a resident of Lancaster county since 1931. He has discontinued speaking engagements due to health issues. Balabanow is also a recent recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal to World War II Veterans awarded at the White House in Washington, D.C.

