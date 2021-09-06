HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Performing Arts Center at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. Enter door D4.

Among the agenda items:

- Bond refinance.

- Comprehensive Plan update.

- COVID update.

- Superintendent goals.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at the Performing Arts Center at Lampeter-Strasburg High School.

Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: (1) recommendation for approval resignations; (2) recommendation for approval of employment- professional; (3) recommendation for approval of employment-support; (4) recommendation for approval of change of status; (5) recommendation for approval of additional assignment; (6) recommendation for approval of changes to supplemental contracts; (7) recommendation for approval of substitutes; (8) recommendation for approval of volunteers; (9) recommendation for approval of event workers.

- Miscellaneous: (10) recommendation for approval of transportation; (11) discussion of 2022 PSBA officer candidates.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.

Among the agenda items:

- Community Planning Committee: (1) discussion of the Lead Hazard Ordinance.

- Finance committee: (1) Lancaster EMS 2022 budget request; (2) Lancaster Public Library 2022 budget request.

- Public Works Committee: (1) discussion of amending the Streets and Sidewalk Ordinance.

- Economic Development Committee: (1) Administration Resolution No. 52-2021, extending the term of the Lancaster Industrial Development Authority.

n Committee of the Whole: (1) Council Resolution No. 50-2021, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month; (2) Council Resolution No. 51-2021, recognizing Welcoming Cities Week.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the Mayor’s Conference Room, second floor, City Hall, at 120 North Duke Street.

Among the agenda items:

- 237 North Concord St.; James Radel and Darrel Stauffer, owners. Install a new handrail on front entry steps.

- 1019 Buchanan Ave.; JAM Investment Properties, owners, Brentwood Builders, applicant. Replace aluminum window panels with new double-hung windows, and a new surrounding wall treatment, on a modern second-story enclosed sunroom on the building’s west elevation.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Dr. Zoom meeting info: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585; Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; call +1-267-831-0333.

Among the agenda items:

- Michael Baker International, R-3 Residential, State Route 23/East Walnut Street and Pleasure Road. (150 Pitney Road). The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 304.4.A. and Section 304.4.B. of the Manheim Township Floodplain Ordinance to permit the increase of water surface elevation for the proposed elevated walkway/ pedestrian bridge along the Conestoga River parallel to State Route 23/East Walnut Street near the intersection of Pleasure Road.

- Mark Kilpatrick, R-2 Residential, 1512 Zarker Road. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 2106 and Section 805.2.B.3.d. to construct a deck which encroaches within the 35-foot rear yard building setback and 15-foot left side yard building setback.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the auditorium at Penn Manor High School. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/, The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole.

Among the agenda items:

- Item 1. Review of School Board meeting agenda.

- Item 2. Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole Meeting: (a) 2022-2023 budget calendar; (b) approval of superintendent goal milestones; (c) voting for PSBA officers.

- Item 3. Consent agenda for Administrative Actions: (a) approval and advertising for the bus routes for the 2021-22 school term and also approval for advertising of the same. A copy of bus routes is on file in the transportation office; (b) Pennsylvania constables to provide security for the school district during the 2021-22 school year for athletic and co-curricular activities; (c) approval of agreements with outside agencies providing services to students; (d) approval of the submission of the 2021-22 consolidated application for federal program grants; (e) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 agreement to provide Title I services for Penn Manor resident students who are academically qualified, but attend nonpublic schools for the school year of 2021-22; (f) Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 agreement to provide Title IIA professional development services to one nonpublic school for the benefit of Penn Manor resident students who attend nonpublic schools for the school year 2021-22; (g) contracted agriculture student for the 2021-22 school year; (h) acceptance of gift from The Ressler Mill Foundation of 450 copies of dictionaries to be used for third grade classrooms; (i) contract for student with IEP to attend a specialized program with the School District of Lancaster; (j) school counseling advisory board; (K) MOU for school psychologist and speech therapist services from eLuma; (l) contracted school psychologist to complete state mandated evaluations and reevaluations as part of the special education process; (m) software services agreement with Edmentum; (n) approval of the Middle School Code of Conduct; (o) approval of the High School Code of Conduct; (p) radio communications agreement with Triangle Communication; (q) 2021-22 school term field trip rates; (r) athletic measures of success — revised measures of success and new rubric; (s) acknowledgment of superintendent’s revisions administrative regulations — revised 122-AR-2 Code of Conduct for Co-curricular Activities.

- Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) resignations; (c) leave; (c) 2021-22 high school co-curricular positions; (e) 2021-22 department coordinator stipends; (f) 2021-22 secondary music program co-curricular stipends; (g)sSeasonal weight room coverage provided by Scott Evans for the 2021-22 school year; (h) 2021-22 Marticville Middle School co-curricular positions; (i) 2021-22 Manor Middle School co-curricular positions; (j) dental hygiene services provided by Tris Shenigo; (k) 2021-22 eSports stipend; (l) approval of employment contract; (m) athletic worker; (n) 2021-22 fall volunteer coach; (o) mentors for the 2021-22 school year; (p) coaching mentor for new coach.