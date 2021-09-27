Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Reports requested by council: Fire station construction update; strategic planning update

- Legislative agenda:consider the following application and recommendation from the Historical Commission for improvements to a property within the Heritage Conservation District: Todd Wolf & Shetal Padia, owners of 452 Race Ave., propose construction of a new two-story addition to the house’s Race Avenue facade and continuing along the West James Street north elevation. (This application is recommended for approval of the Historical Commission.)

Lancaster city CRIZ Authority

The City of Lancaster CRIZ Authority board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Lancaster County housing

The Lancaster County Housing Authority board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. To attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

n New business: resolution adopting the annual plan. The board is asked to adopt the annual plan for the fiscal year 2022; and the board is further asked to authorize the chairman to sign “Certifications of Compliance with the PHA Plans and Related Regulation,” and “Certifications of Consistency with the Consolidated Plan,” required for submission of said plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

- Other business: The next meeting of the board will be held Oct. 26 immediately following the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

Lancaster County land bank

The Lancaster County Land Bank Authority board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 28, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Lancaster County planning

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Online at call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

- New planning matters: (a) overview map; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 4-103, Brecknock Township, proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to provide solar farms within the township as special exceptions in the agricultural-2 and light industrial zoning districts and regulations therefor; (2) No. 13-36, Conoy Township, proposed rezoning of an approximately 38.380-acre tract of land situated on the west side of River Road, from agricultural district to industrial district and amending the township zoning map accordingly; (3) No. 31-179, East Lampeter Township, proposed amendments to the Conestoga Valley Region Strategic Comprehensive Plan and the Growing Together Comprehensive Plan.

- Subdivision and land development items: (a) No. 78-441-4, 1075 White Oak Road, Penn Township; (b) No. 79-254-3, Ira M., Jr. and Linda M. Heistand, Mount Joy Township; (c) No. 81-283-3, 25 S. Reamstown Road, East Cocalico Township; (d) No. 81-340-1, Conestoga United Methodist Church, Conestoga Township; (e) No. 82-109-2, Sylvan Fisher, Leacock Township; (f) No. No. 83-128-1, David S. Zook, Drumore Township; (g) No. 83-304-2, Elmer S. Riehl, Salisbury Township; (h) No. 84-31-8, Belco Community Credit Union, East Hempfield Township; (i) No. 85-153-1A, John M. Beiler, West Earl Township; (j) No. 96-127C, Steuder property, East Lampeter Township; (k) No. 98-20-3, Chester L. Eshleman and Sherry Ann Eshlleman, Conestoga Township; (l) No. 17-15-1, Michael Stoltzfus, Leacock Township; (m) No. 21-35, Isaac S. and Mary E. Lapp, Strasburg Township; (n) No. 21-36, Patriot Towing, Manheim Township.

- Old business/new business: Proposed January 2022 to January 2023 planning commission public meeting dates.

- The next scheduled meeting: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Lancaster County redevelopment

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday, Sept. 28, immediately following the 4 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. To attend via Zoom, email Marian Joyce, mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- Unfinished business: Resolution approving a contract with Ephrata Public Library. The board is asked to authorize the executive director to execute a contract with Ephrata Public Library for a period beginning on July 1, 2021, and terminating June 30, 2022, using Fiscal Year 2021 Emergency Solutions Grand Funds. This contract with Ephrata Public Library will supersede the contract with Northern Lancaster Hub under Resolution RA-JUL 21 No. 47-B of 2021, (Northern Lancaster Hub is not a legal entity in its own name but is operating as part of Ephrata Public Library).

- New business: (a) resolution approving a contract with Unthinkable Group LLC; (b) resolution approving a contract with Tenfold for homeless services.

- Other business: The next meeting of the board will be held Oct. 26 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

Lancaster Township zoning

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 1608 Marietta Ave. More info: lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- New business: ZHB2021-0005-1608 Marietta Avenue, special exception, variance, and appeal from zoning officer; continued from Aug. 24 meeting.

- The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

Manheim Township commissioners

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote access and info: manheimtwp.org. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/ presentations/ appointments: (a) Little Conestoga Creek Foundation presentation; (b) presentation of proposed Ordinance 2021-16 Property Maintenance and Rental Housing Code of Manheim Township (to replace Ordinance 2018-04).

- Consent agenda: (a) Lancaster Country Day School theater addition, stormwater management plan, 725 Hamilton Road, zoned R-2, financial security release; (b) Children’s Dental Health, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, 1671 and 1673 Oregon Pike, zoned B-2 and D-R overlay, financial security release; (c) Landis Homes maintenance building, stormwater management ordinance, 1001 E. Oregon Road, zoned IN, financial security reduction No. 1; (d) Irwin & Weinhold Holdings, LLC, preliminary/final land development plan, 151 Koser Road, zoned I-1, financial security reduction No. 1.

- Motions: (a) 1544 New Holland Pike, stormwater management ordinance, zoned R-1, modification requests; (b) minimum municipal obligation.

- Acknowledgments: acknowledge engineering and traffic study (to post a reserved parking zone in front of 1115 New Holland Ave.).

- Other business/deliberations: (a) review Manheim Township’s current COVID-19 policies and procedures; (b) discuss proposed fireworks ordinance.

Mount Joy Township planning

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

- Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Aug. 23 meeting; (b) authorize execution of the sewage facilities planning module component 4A for the Jon Heistand subdivision (21-10-FSDP) by the township manager/zoning officer.

- Old business: sketch plan for Featherton Crossing Phase No. 5, proposed to develop a 28.91-acre tract into a 190-unit townhouse community at the northern terminus of Merts Drive. The site is located in the R-2 medium density residential district. Resubmission; no action is necessary for a sketch plan.

- Initial View: (a) lot change plan for Martin S. and Robin D. Gish (No. 21-02-LLCP); (b) preliminary/final subdivision, land development and lot add-on plain for Westbrooke IV, Phase No. 1.

- Other business: (a) presentation for 392 Ridgeview Road Associates LLC: concept plan for the development of a warehouse at 392 Ridgeview Road South; (b) review draft language for a text amendment introducing a required mix of housing types in residential developments, specifically maximum percentages of townhouses and apartment units.

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planing Commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.