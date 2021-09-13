CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mount Sidney Road. Witmer. Remote access: conestogavalley.org.

Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) superintendent’s comment; (b) board comments.

- Public/professional/staff input: (a) public comments.

- Actions/discussion items: (a) change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) Benchmark program agreement; (c) asbestos abatement proposal for Leola Elementary School; (d) Valbridge appraisal program; (e) policy review; (f) comprehensive plan; (g) test Instruments for the 2021-22 school year; (h) approval of superintendent's report; (i) district goals for the 2021-22-2024-25 school years.

- Review board agenda: Sept. 20,

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; call (646)558-8656 or (301) 715-8592; meeting ID:898 93702800 passcode:951511

Among the agenda items:

- Action items: (a) development services — zoning ordinance text amendment conditional use and special exception (21-22.01); TLK Partners, Inc. sketch plan and land development waiver (21-23.01), 200 Running Pump Road; Windmere Lane dedication — adopt Resolution No. 2021-40, accept deed of dedication, and approve road maintenance guarantee; (b) Hempfield Foundation 5K run/walk & half mile kid run on Oct. 2; (c) Walkworks plan adoption — Harrisburg Pike corridor; (d) Minimum Municipal Obligation (MMO) for 2022 Pension plans; (e) pension plan amendment — changing defined contribution plan of township contribution from 7% to 9%; (f) Dairy Road Bridge replacement — funding commitment letter and resolution No. 2021-41 to submit a grant application to multi-modal transportation fund; (g) traffic signal maintenance agreement with PennDOT — resolution No. 2021-42; (h) Noll/Good drive intersection — authorization to request traffic engineer to analyze intersection for safe pedestrian movement.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Performing Arts Center at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. Enter door D4.

Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report: student council update; athletic participation — administration’s first update.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St.

Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, honors, awards, and resolutions of recognition: Council Resolution No. 50-2021, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month; Council Resolution No. 51-2021, recognizing Welcoming Cities Week.

- Reports requested by Committees of Council meetings held Sept. 7: (1) public safety committee — Councilor Garcia-Molina; (2) public works committee — Councilor Soto; (3) economic development committee — Councilor Arroyo; (4) finance committee — Councilor Bakay; (5) community planning committee — Councilor Craig; (6) personnel committee — Councilor Diaz.

- Legislative agenda: (a) Historic District — consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Architectural Review Board for improvements to properties within the Historic District — (a) James Radel and Darrel Stauffer, owners of 237 N. Concord St., request installation of a new handrail on front entry steps; (b) JAM Investments Properties, owner of 1019 Buchanan Ave., request replacement of aluminum window panels with new, double-hung windows on a modern, second-story enclosed porch.

- Ordinances for final passage: Administration Bill No. 20-2021, amending the City of Lancaster Zoning Ordinance to rezone property in the 300 block of East Liberty Street from CM (Central Manufacturing) to MU (mixed use).

- Resolutions: Administration Resolution No. 52-2021, extending the term of the existing of the Lancaster Industrial Development Authority.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the City Hall Chambers, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St.. Among the agenda items:

- Certification of blight for vacant property: (1) 108 Circle Ave.; (2) 635 S. Queen St.; (3) 318 E. Orange St.; (4) 808 N. Anne St.

- Housing subcommittee: presentation by Michaela Allwine.

- Comprehensive plan update: presentation by city staff.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the offices, 325 Church St. To attend remotely, contact Diane, (717)397-2835, ext. 3020; dkey@lchapa.com.

Among the agenda items:

- Financial report — August 2021: (a) Presentation of the FY2022 budget by Roman Kubas, fee accountant; (b) Resolution 2021-9-10 Adopt FY2022 operating budget.

- Resolutions: 2021-9-11 adopt FY2022 flat rents; 2021-9-12 adopt FY2022 utility allowances.

- Deputy director’s report.

- Director of operations report.

- Housing choice voucher coordinator report.

- Interim director of strategic initiatives report.

- Executive director’s report.

- Date of the next meeting is Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY TRAFFIC COMMISSION

Lancaster City Traffic Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at council chambers, 120 N. Duke St..

Among the agenda items:

- Old business: No. 33-2021, consider the request of Adrianna Atencio to adjust or remove the No Parking signs in the area of 712 Fifth St and 22 Alley SW.

- No. 37-2021, consider a request from Lisette Vargas regarding parking issues in the area of Garden Court. Ms. Vargas was not present due to confusion with Zoom vs. in person.

- New business Consent agenda, No. 29-2021, the following signs have been tentatively approved/installed: handicapped parking — 42 S. Marshall St.; 436 New Dorwart St.; 520 Terrace Road, 545 Rockland St.; 745 E. Marion St.; 115 Ruby St.; 441 E. End Ave.; 532 E. Orange St.; 557 Rockland St.; 822 Wabank St.; 142 Ruby St.; 509 Ruby St,; 530 High St.; 563 S. Christian St.; 435 East End Ave.; 514 Terrace Road, 530 Reynolds Ave.; 630 E. King St.; and No Parking Signs — 814 N. Shippen St.

- No. 30-2021, The following signs have been removed: Handicapped Parking — 534 Reynolds Ave.; 613 N. Plum St.; 674 W. Vine St.; No Parking Signs — 811 S. Prince St.

- No. 31-2021, the following conditional/temporary parking permits have been issued by Lancaster Parking Authority: 14 N. Lime St., Apt. 4; 224 E. Shippen St., Apt. 2; 533 E. Orange St. Apt. B1; 45 N. Mulberry St. Apt.3; 241 N. Queen St. Apt. 3; 147 E. Chestnut St. Apt. 1; 422 N. Duke St., Apt. 1.

- Action agenda: Consider the request of Camille Hopkins, principal of Ross Elementary, to change the 800 block of N. Market St. to one-way northbound from Ross to Liberty streets.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Remote access: https://call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302/;l or call (312) 584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

- New planning matters: (a) overview map; (b) community planning reviews (1) No. 9-35, West Cocalico Township — proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to establish a new zoning district to be known as the Agricultural Industrial District; to add regulations for the agricultural industrial district; and to rezone certain lands from A-2 agricultural district and OS woodland district to agricultural industrial district; (2) No. 29-252, East Hempfield Township — proposed rezoning of two tracts of land owned by the township identified as tax parcel nos. 290-79604-0-0000 and 290-80725-0-0000 —from the low density residential zone (RL) to the recreation/open space zone (ROS).

- Subdivision and land development Items: (1) No. 67-147-3, Community Care Center, Leacock Township; (2) No. 69-57-2, Beitzel Spraying, East Lampeter Township;(3) No. 72-571-1, Gideon Peachey, Leacock Township; (4) No. 73-585B, Eli S. Esh, Paradise Township; (5) No. 76-400-6, Dwayne A. Peifer Poultry Operation, Colerain Township; (6) No. 83-159-7B, Willow Valley Communities — Southpointe at Lakes Expansion, West Lampeter Township; (7) No. 89-26I, Marcus L. and Crystal J. Waldner, West Cocalico Township; (8) No. 90-95-1, David L. and Diane C. Herr, Providence Township; (9) No. 05-10-4C, Ephrata Crossing — Phase 4, Ephrata Township.

- Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Sept. 27, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the township office, 1240 Maple Ave.

Among the agenda items:

- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

- Announcements: Monday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Historical Commission meeting; Monday, Oct. 4, woody waste facility hours change to 2 to 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday and Saturday hours remain 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 9, shredding event, from 9 to 11 a.m., Maple Grove Park; Monday, Oct. 18, leaf collection on signed streets begins.

- Planning and zoning business: the board will acknowledge receipt of a 90-day time extension for approval of the SWM site plan for 188 Waypoint Dr.

- New business: The board will act on the following — awarding of new refuse/recycle contract; Res2021-10 MMO for 2022 pension plan; Res2021-11 disposition of records through Dec. 31, 2013,; Lancaster Township Fire Police event assistance request for East Petersburg Community Day; request to appoint Thomas Larkin and Michael Witmer to the township historical commission; discussion of MOU for Little Conestoga Creek Project; to act to acknowledge receipt of petition in connection with the proposed development of a correctional facility in Lancaster Township and refer said petition to the county and township planning commissions.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 5959 Granite Run Dr. Remote access: manheimtownship.org.

Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/presenations/appointments: (a) Resolution 2021-53, appointing Wesley Hiller to the position of police officer with Manheim Township Police Department; (b) issue oaths of office to officers Marc Wiczkowski and Wesley Hiller; (c) police department monthly report; (d) fire rescue monthly report; (e) ambulance association monthly report; (f) agricultural advisory committee quarterly report; (g) sustainability advisory committee quarterly report.

- New business: (a) consent agenda — (1) Tell Manufacturing, preliminary/final lot add-on and land development plan, 18 Richard Dr., zoned I-1, extension of request; (2) 193 Eshelman Road (Roda Property), stormwater management plan, modification requests, 193 Eshelman Road, zoned R-1, financial security release.

- Resolutions: (1) Resolution 2021-50: appointing a temporary stormwater task force to make recommendations to the board of commissioners; (2) resolution 2021-51, planning module for Kissel Valley Farm venue.

- Ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2021-14: authorizing execution of a cable franchise agreement between the township and Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC.

- Decisions/motions: (1)motion — 480 E. Oregon Road Self Storage Units — preliminary/final land development plan, zoned I-3; (2) motion — 1430 & 1440 Harrisburg Pike — preliminary final lot add-on and stormwater management plan — zoned I-1; (3) motion — 124-126 Valley Road — preliminary/final land add-on and stormwater management plan, zoned R-3; (4) motion — Brent L. Miller Jewelers — preliminary/final lot add-on and stormwater management plan, 1610 Manheim Pike, Zoned B-4.

- Acknowledgments: (1) acknowledge engineering and traffic study — remove reserved parking zone in front of 1733 Windsor Ave.

WARWICK TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Warwick Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Warwick Township Municipal Building, 315 Clay Road, Lititz.

Among the agenda items:

- Presentation: Lititz Fire Company.

- Old business: (1) consider the 2022 MMO for the pension plan; (2) consider Resolution 09-15-21-01 to acquire TDRs for the Baum farm preservation project; (3) discuss township engineer’s review on truck restrictions on Cinder Hill Road; (4) update on 6th Street project.

- New business: (1) discuss joint Lititz Run restoration project from Riparian Park to Lititz Run Road; (2) consider request by Venture Lititz for the Apoca-Lititz 5K on Oct. 30.

- Approval of minutes: Aug. 18.

- Next meeting: Wednesay, Oct. 6, at 7 a.m. via Zoom.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter.

Among the agenda items:

- Planning matters: (1) sewer capacity request — Willow Valley Southpointe; (2) letter of credit release — Weaver Poultry Operation.

- Monthly reports: (1) treasurer’s report; (2) public works department report; (3) police department report; (4) community development department report; (5) township manager’s report,

- Township administration matters: (1) Ordinance 264 — open burning and fires; (2) acknowledge PMRS minimal municipal obligations (police and non-uniform policy pensions) for 2021; (3) Resolution 13-2021 YMCA refinancing version 2; (4) notice of termination of inspection agreement — Lancaster Township; (5) Resolution 14-2021 amend 2021 fee schedule.