East Hempfield Twp. Supervisors

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09#success or by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting id: 89893702800, passcode 951511 Among the agenda items:

- Swearing in of fire police: Benjamin Watson.

- Hearing to rezone 918 Nissley Road (2 parcels) from low density residential to recreation/open space - ordinance No. 2021-07.

- Consent agenda: (a) Stauffer property (18-10.03) Stoney Battery Road and Marietta Avenue, request for time extension to record the plan, until Dec. 31, 2021; (b) invoices for all funds covering Sept. 18 - Oct. 8, and totaling $413,885.55; (c) approval of minutes Sept. 15.

- Action items: (a) Lime Springs Square (16-08.09) Embassy Drive, phases 3 and 6; (b) reserve pumper for Hempfield Fire Services, Chief Kottmyer will explain need for reserve pumper purchase for the fire service area; (c) deed of dedication of road right-of-way, 791 Stony Battery Road; (d) street and sidewalk draft ordinance, seeking authorization to advertise amendment to further define maintenance of sidewalks; (e) Four Seasons Golf cart bid results;(f) Centerville Road project, resolution No. 2021-43, a temporary easement over road frontage between 2948 and 2944 Marietta Ave.; (g) Dairy Road bridge, authority to submit and signatures on documents to the Commonwealth Financing Authority for replacement of Dairy Road bridge, resolution 2021-44; (h) Gary Longenecker’s resignation; (i) special event, Hempfield Band Booster Club March-a-thon for Oct. 9.

- Old business: PSATS business meeting, Oct. 15 and resolutions.

East Lampeter Twp. Supervisors

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of the Oct. 4 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Monday, Sept. 20, regular meeting; (c) Approval to pay invoices from all funds: total $699,262.92.

- Police recognition: Chief Zerbe.

- Presentation: Lancaster Public Library.

- Old business: discussion regarding on street parking -- Highview Drive and Crestmont Ave.

- New business: 1745 Lincoln Highway stormwater management plan No. 21-21 time extension.

- Action items: (a) approval of Peer Consulting Agreement regarding regional recreation; (b) appointment of steering committee representatives regarding regional recreation.

- Manager’s report: MSR report.

Hempfield School District

The Hempfield School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Performing Arts Center at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. Enter door D4. Among the agenda items:

- Superintendent’s report to include: Covid update.

If a Hempfield resident wishes to address the Board during the public comment portion of the meeting, please complete the electronic Request to Comment Form, available on the School Board page of the district website: www.hempfieldsd.org by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. For additional assistance contact the Communications Department at 717-898-5539 or communications@hempfieldsd.org

Lampeter-Strasburg School District

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the Performing Arts Center at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and will be live-streamed through L-S YouTube channel link found on our website at https://www.l-spioneers.org/School-Board/. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: Recommendations for approval of the following: (a) resignations; (b) change of effective date; (c) professional; (d) support; (e) change of status; (f) additional assignment; (g) supplemental contracts; (h) substitutes; (i) volunteers; (j) salaries.

- Business/finance committee: Recommendation for approval of contract with finalist.

- Academic committee: Recommendation for approval of collaboration agreement.

- Miscellaneous: Recommendation for approval of sponsorship renewal agreement.

Lancaster City Council Committee

Lancaster City Council Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Personnel committee: (a) nomination of Danielle Keperling for appointment to the Historical Commission; (b) nomination of Shelby LaMar for appointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board;(c) nomination of Amanda Lehman for reappointment to the Airport Authority; (d) Human Relations Commission Update.

- Community planning committee: (a) administration resolution No. 53-2021, authorizing application for a Keystone Communities Grant on behalf of the Lancaster Public Library.

- Finance committee: (a) administration resolution No. 54-2021, amending the capital improvement plan; (b) administration resolution No. 55-2021, amending the capital improvement plan; (c) administration bill No. 22-2021, authorizing appropriation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

- Public works committee: (a) administration bill No. 21-2021, amending the streets and sidewalks ordinance.

- Economic Development committee: (a) council resolution No. 57-2021, recognizing fair trade month and encouraging fair trade purchasing by the city.

- Committee of the whole: (a) council resolution No. 56-2021, supporting the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.

Lancaster Planning Commission

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Lancaster City Planning Commission for Wednesday, Oct. 6, has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the City Planning Commission is Wednesday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m. and will be held in person at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

Manheim Twp. Zoning

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in the Morgan Center located at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Remote access to the Zoning Hearing Board is provided through Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585; meeting ID: 85151490585; call +1-267-831-0333. Among the agenda items:

- Michael Baker International, R-3 residential, state route 23/East Walnut Street and Pleasure Road (150 Pitney Road). The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 304.4.A. and Section of 304.4.B. of the Manheim Township floodplain ordinance to permit the increase in water surface elevation for the proposed elevated walkway/pedestrian bridge along the Conestoga River parallel to state route 23 East/Walnut Street near the intersection of Pleasure Road.

- Mark Kilpatrick, R-2 residential, 1512 Zarker Road. The applicant is requesting a variance of Section 2106 and Section 805.2.B.3d. to construct a deck with encroaches within the 35-foot rear yard building setback and the 15-foot left side yard building setback.

Penn Manor School District

The Penn Manor Schools Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in the auditorium at Penn Manor High School. Live video stream: https://www.youtbe.com/user/pennmanorschools/

- Item 1: Review of School Board Meeting agenda.

- Item 2: Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole: (a) approval of the School Board professional development goals for 2021-2022.

- Item 3: Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) cross country education assignment confirmation agreement; (b) elementary mowing service with Tucquan Property Services LLC to provide mowing and string trimming services at six elementary schools; (c) change orders, Lobar Inc., and Boro Construction, Inc.; (d) WIDA agreement for Online ELL Student assessments for grades 1-12; (e) Memorandum of Agreement for open campus; (f) Act 80 personal day and sick leave use MOU - revision.

- Item 4: Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) tenure (c) resignations; (d) Act 86; (e) high school tutors; (f) 2021-2022 fall play stipends; (g) Pennsylvania constables to provide security for the school district during the 2021-2022 school year for athletic and co-curricular activities at the rate of $34.50 per hour; (h) head coach; (i) 2021-2022 athletic workers; (j) secretary sub caller for 2021-2022 school year; (k) updated 2021-2022 Manor Middle School, Marticville Middle School and Penn Manor High School co-curricular positions.