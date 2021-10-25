EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors budget workshop will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Public may attend via Zoom. More info: www.eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- What: 2022 Budget workshop.

- Next meeting: Monday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

The Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Council Chambers, City Hall Annex, 120 North Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Report: Requested by Council, Central Market Trust annual report.

- Legislative agenda: (a) Legislative budget transfer; (b) Heritage Conservation District - consider the following applications and recommendations from the Historical Commission for improvements to properties within the Heritage Conservation District (1) Heather Hoffman, owner of 539 E. Orange St., proposes demolition of a brick garage at the rear of the parcel facing East Marion Street to create off-street parking space; (2) WY Enterprises, LLC, owner of 210 W. Grant St., propose installation of stacked shipping containers between existing buildings at 210 and 214 W. Grant St.; (c) ordinances for final passage - Administration Bill No. 21-2021, amending the Code of the City of Lancaster, Chapter 262, Streets and Sidewalks, and Chapter 285, Vehicles and Traffic; Administration Bill No. 22-2021, authorizing appropriation of American Rescue Plan Act funds for affordable housing projects.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

The Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet via Zoom at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The public can join the Zoom Board meeting using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/92300657171; meeting ID: 92300657171. No password is required. More information available: www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/. Among the agenda items:

n Approval of June 22 and Aug. 3 board meeting minutes and approval of June through September 2021 financial reports, prepared by Simon Lever.

n New business: (a) Resolution No. 10-2021 approving request by Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority and owner of Clipper Magazine Stadium, for assistance for Capital improvements at the stadium; (b) COVID-19 grants close-out report.

LANCASTER COUNTY CTC JOINT OPERATING

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Willow Street Campus, 1730 Hans Herr Dr., Willow Street. Among the agenda items:

- Committee meetings will be held prior to the JOC meeting. The finance committee meeting will be held by conference call on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. Executive session will be held at 6:45 p.m. for personnel and contracts.

- Director’s report: Committee minutes; local, state and federal projects; health and safety plan update; MOU; GAC meeting update; students of the month.

- Personnel committee: Recommendations for approval of resignations, appointments, and transfers; approval of column movement, mentor, job descriptions, FMLA leave, and permission to hire in absence of a November JOC meeting; approval of personnel committee report.

- Building and property committee: Approval of appointment of integrated pest management coordinator; updates on facility projects.

- Planning and development committee: Approval of calendar update and Mission/Vision with Why; informational items: enrollment 2021-22; articulation agreement; virtual tours; program review and planning; Root Cause Analysis update, APE Review update.

- Finance committee: Financial reports, permission to purchase/bid; approval of: adjunct instructor agreement; transfer to general fund, reconciliation of 2020-21 funds; permission to purchase and pay November expenses due to no November JOC meeting; addition of transgender benefits to medical iInsurance as recommended by Stoudt; change in transportation contractor.

- Policy Committee: First read for Policies 006, 903, 700, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705, 706, 706.1, 707.1, 708, 709, 711, 713.

- The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Willow Street campus.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

The Lancaster County Housing Authority will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200. Public may attend via Zoom, email mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (1) Resolution approving an amendment to a lease agreement with Penn Square Associates, LLC; (2) resolution adopting a schedule of meetings for 2022.

- Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held Nov. 23 at approximately 4:30 p.m. via Zoom or at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 200.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK

The Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200. Public may attenda via Zoom, email mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (1) Resolution approving submission of grant application to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s PHARE program to support housing rehabilitation efforts in Denver Borough; (2) resolution approving submission of grant application to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s PHARE program to support housing rehabilitation efforts in Manheim Borough; (3) resolution adopting schedule of meetings for 2022.

- Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd floor, Suite 200.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Online at call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

- Appointments, presentations, and reports: (a) Staff report: Scott Standish, executive director; (b) update on fall 2021 places 2040 workshops, Laura DeMatteo, senior Planner.

- Planning matters: (a) Summary, Dean Severson, director for planning services; (b) community planning reviews - (1) No. 1-52, Adamstown Borough, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing accessory uses and structures; (2) No. 34-61, Lancaster Township and Lancaster city, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance and the official zoning map to change the zoning classification of Lancaster County tax parcel ID NOS 340-31394-0-0000, 340-16454-0-0000 and a portion of parcel ID No. 337-13610-0-0000 from the R-1 Residential Zoning District to the Industrial Zoning District; to change the zoning classification of Lancaster County tax parcel ID No. 340-03297-0-0000 from R-3 Residential Zoning District to the Industrial Zoning District; to permit correctional facilities in the Industrial Zoning District; to establish minimum off-street parking requirements for correctional facilities; and to establish specific criteria and performance regulations governing the operation of correctional facilities; (c) subdivision and land development items - (1) No. 74-148-1, 1215 Reading Road, East Cocalico Township; (2) No. 76-125-4D, Westminster Presbyertian Church maintenance addition, Manheim Township; (3) No. 79-33-3, Dean M. Stoltzfus, Salisbury Township; (4) No. 85-172-1, Martin Motors, West Earl Township; (5) No. 86-53-2, Daryl M. and Andrea D. Martin (Brecknock Orchard), Brecknock Township; (6) No. 86-297-2, Richard L. and Denise M. Bruckhart, Rapho Township; (7) No. 90-302-2, Austin Dwight and Stacy Marie Zimmerman, Fulton Township; (8) No. 14-27-1, John R. Zimmerman Poultry Operation, Brecknock Township; (9) No. 21-38, Bruce L. and Lois M. Olney, Lancaster city; (10) No. 21-39, Walton Hill, Warwick Township.

- Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 28 Penn Square, Suite 200. Public may attend via Zoom, email mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (1) Resolution authorizing a rental house rehabilitation program reservation of funds letter for 121-123 North Fifth St., Columbia; (2) resolution approving a grant application to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s PHARE program to support expansion of the existing Community Development Block Grant-funded home repair program; (3) resolution approving a grant application to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s PHARE program to support expansion of the existing manufactured housing repair program; (4) resolution adopting a schedule of meeting for 2022; (5) resolution approving an amendment to a lease agreement with Penn Square Associates LLC; (6) resolution honoring Aimee Tyson.

- Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Nov. 23 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

LANCASTER TWP. ZONING

The Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the township’s municipal building, 1240 Maple St. For more information: www.lancastertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- New business: ZHB2021-0005-1608 Marietta Ave. - special exception, variance, and appeal from zoning officer, continued from Aug. 24 meeting. Ecklin Properties, LLC has appealed an enforcement notice issued by the township dated May 21, 2021 for violation of Chapter 280-403.2.A. A decision for this appeal is to be provided at this meeting. The previously advertised special exception and variance which were part of this application have been withdrawn by the applicant in a letter dated Sept. 24, 2021.

- The next Lancaster Township Zoning Hearing Board meeting will be Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote access and info: manheimtwp.org. Among the agenda items:

- New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) Parkside Reserve - Final Phase 1 subdivision/land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1, financial security reduction No. 1; (b) Resolutions - (1) Resolution 2021-54, appointing members to Stormwater Management Task Force; (2) Resolution 2021-55 - appointment of members to the Manheim Township Youth Council; (c) Ordinances - (1) Ordinance 2021-15, traffic ordinance (removed reserved parking zone - 1733 Windsor Ave and post reserved parking zone - 1115 New Holland Ave.); (2) Ordinance 2021-17 - regulating fireworks and pyrotechnics in Manheim Township; (d) motions/decisions; (e) acknowledgements - (1) proposed Ordinance 2021-19 - authorizing Manheim Township to enter into a memorandum of understanding regarding The Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project; (2) engineering and traffic study (prohibit truck tractor, with or without trailer or semi-trailer over 11,000 lbs., in Beverly Estates); (f) other business/deliberations - (1) discussion, possible arbitration to recover unpaid service fees from Lancaster Township regarding the Police Service Agreement; (2) discussion, consider amending COVID-19 policies.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

The Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. More info: www.mtjioytwp.org. Among the agenda items:

- Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Sept. 27 meeting; (b) authorize execution of the Request for Planning Waiver & Non-Building Declaration for the English/Spittal subdivision (21-11-LLCP) by the township manager/zoning officer.

- Old business: (a) Final subdivision, land development and lot add-on for Westbrooke IV- Phase 1 (No. 2016-01-FSDP).

- Initial view: (a) Preliminary plan for Raffensperger (No. 21-06-PLDP); (b) English/Spittal lot line change plan (No. 21-11-LLCP); (c) preliminary/final plan for Featherton Crossing Phase 5 (No. 21-12-FLDP).

- Other business: (a) 2022 proposed meeting schedule.

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, Nov. 22, beginning at 7 p.m.