CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19, at the administration center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

- Commentary on district activity: (a) Public comments; (b) comments from CVEA; (c) comments from other employee group.

- Consent agenda: (a) Approval of minutes from Sept. 13 and 20; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies: (1) Policy 606 tax collection; (2) Policy 606.1 district-initiated tax assessment appeals; (3) Policy 607 tuition income; (4) Policy 608 bank accounts; (5) Policy 609 investments; (e) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies: (1) Policy 601 financial organization; (2) Policy 602 budget; (3) Policy 603 budget preparation; (4) Policy 604 budget adoption (new policy); (5) Policy 605 tax levy; (f) approval of budgetary calendar for 2022-23 school year; (g) approval of comprehensive plan for 2021-24; (h) approval of LLU IDEA Section 619 Agreement; (i) approval of change orders for new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (j) approval of PlanCon D and PlanCon E for new Smoketown Elementary School; (k) approval of PlanCon D and PlanCon E for the renovations at Leola Elementary School; (l) approval of the Buckskin Activities Alliance grant proposals; (m) approval of IU13 Curriculum Services Agreement; (n) approval of elementary STEM curriculum and resource development; (o) approval of sponsorship agreement with Red Rose Credit Union; (p) approval of contract with Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA for use swimming pool for swim team.

- Action/Discussion agenda: (a) Approval of end-of-year transfer for 2020-21 (as per attachment); (b) approval of fund balance commitment; (c) budgetary planning for 2022-23; (d) approval of SOSL rate increases; (e) approval for Smoketown property appraisal.

- Information agenda: (a) finance and operations; (b) curriculum and instruction; (c) federal funds.

- Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) PSBA; (C) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County CTC; (e) construction team update.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township supervisors will meet in person and virtual at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The meeting is also accessible over Zoom or by calling 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

- Lifesaving recognition by Penn State Health for life saving efforts on Aug. 9.

- Rezoning hearing: 918 Nissley Road (2 parcels) - low density residential to recreation and open space - Ordinance No. 2021-07.

- Conditional use: Eagles Mere (21-24.01) - request to construct billboard along State Road.

- Consent agenda: (a) Department reports - Golf, Public Works, Police, EMC, CFireO; (b) Traditions of America, Phase 1 (18-04.06), escrow reduction No. 3; (c) Traditions of America, Phase 2 (18.04.07), escrow reduction No. 1; (d) 2260 Dairy Road (e) treasurer’s report for October covering all funds; (f) invoices from all funds covering Oct. 9-22; (g) approval of minutes Oct. 6.

- Action items: (a) Susquehanna Municipal Trust dividend distribution - requesting authorization to provide a check to each full-time employee; (b) sidewalk draft ordinance - Ordinance No. 2021-02 - which provides expanded definition for maintenance; (c) sidewalk maintenance agreement - between the township and PennDOT, covering Church Street.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Among the agenda items:

- Consent agenda: (a) approval of Oct. 18 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Oct. 4 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

- LEMSA presentation.

Old business: (a) Agreement regarding frontage improvements - Tru Hotel.

- New business: (a) Beitzel Spraying Land Development Plan No. 21-22: 685 Hartman Station Road; (b) request for time extension - LMS: 2176 Lincoln Highway East.

- Discussion regarding zoning ordinance amendments

n Action items: (a) appointment to Zoning Hearing Board term ending Nov. 12, 2024, - Scott Augsberger, effective Nov. 12; (b) appointment fill unexpired term of Zoning Hearing Board alternate ending Oct. 2, 2022 - Jim Glick, effective Nov. 12; (c) appointment to Planning Commission term ending Nov. 19, 2025, - Jason Dagen, effective Nov. 19; (d) appointment of steering committee representatives regarding regional recreation; (e) authorization to participate in National Opioid Settlement (OAG request letter).

- Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway Streetscape Plan Implementation report.

- Next meeting: Budget Workshop, Tuesday, Oct., 5 p.m.; Board of Supervisors, Monday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board workshop will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct.18, in the Performing Arts Center at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1600 Book Road. Among the agenda items;

- Business/Finance Committee: Presentation of 2020-21 financial statements and audit.

- Miscellaneous: Discussion of PSBA Principles.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall annex at 120 N. Duke St. Face masks required to be worn by all attendees. Among the agenda items:

- 539 East Orange St. - Heather Hoffman, owner, Reimage, LLC, applicant. Demolish a one-story, two-bay brick garage at the rear of the parcel East Marion Street to create off-street parking spaces.

- 12 Coral St. - Stephen Ronuso, owner, Evan Costello, applicant. Construct a three-story dwelling with a two-story rear wing on a vacant parcel.

- 210 West Grant St. - WY Enterprises, LLC, owners. Construct a two-story structure of stacked shipping containers to be located between existing buildings at 210 and 214 W. Grant St.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

The City of Lancaster Housing Authority will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, via video conferencing service and or by telephone. To attend, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; dkey@lchapa.com. Among the agenda items:

- Resolutions: 2021-10-13, award elevator improvement contract; 2021-10-14, award elevator maintenance contract; 2021-10-15, approval for bad debt write-offs.

- Deputy director’s report.

- Director of operations report.

- Housing choice voucher coordinator report.

- Interim director of strategic initiatives report.

- Executive director’s report.

- Next meeting: Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Oct.. 20, has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in-person, at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Township Municipal Building 1240 Maple Ave. More info: lancaster township.org. Among the agenda items:

- Stormwater management plans: LTPC 310-321 N. President Ave. - stormwater management site plan - briefing item.

- Subdivision/land development plans: Old Business - LTPC 311 - 100 Greenwood Ave. petition to amend Lancaster Township Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map - action item.

- The next Lancaster Township Planning Commission meeting will be Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

MANHEIM TWP. PLANNING

The Manheim Township Planning Commission will meet in person at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Morgan Program Center at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Link can be found on a website for listening remotely. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: (a) Subdivision/land development plan: (i) Grandview Strand - preliminary subdivision and land development Plan - 1251 New Holland Pike - zoned B-1; R-3 & T-4 overlay.

MOUNT JOY TWP SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet in-person and remotely, at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Meeting ID 875 7302 1650. More information at mt joy twp.org. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: (a) Rheems Fire Department - follow-up to the presentation from Robert A. Ricedorf concerning the purchase of equipment.

- Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Sept. 20 meeting; (b) accept, ratify, and confirm the township treasurer’s purchase of certificates of deposit; (c) approve payment of all bills via Bill List No. 20-2021; Bill List No. 21-2021; and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Sept. 10 through Oct. 7; (d) trash & recycling program; (e) planning commission appointment; (f) Year 2021 annual audit; (g) Hickory Run Properties (Tent DeArment); 19-12-FLDP; (h) Spittal, John E. and Jacqueline M., 21-11-LLCP; (i) Messick, Neil and Kristin H.; 19098-SWMP-MAJ; (j) Hughes, Edward C. and Cynthia J.; 210079-SWMP-MAJ; (k) National Opioid Settlement; (l) special event - Messick Farm Equipment.

- Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce.

- Milanof-Schock Library.

- Rezoning petition - 933 Campus Road.

- 392 Ridgeview Road S. - concept plan.

- Chapter 116 - streets and sidewalk amendment.

- Correspondence: (a) Report from Timothy L. DeFoor, state auditor general, dated September 2021, regarding compliance audit - Mastersonville Volunteer Fire Firemen’s Relief Association for the period of Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2020. (emailed to supervisors on Sept. 22.); (b) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Sept. 14, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill (emailed to supervisors Sept. 24); (c) letter from Josh Shapiro, state attorney general, dated Sept. 23, regarding settlement pertaining to the opioid crisis. (emailed to supervisors Sept. 27); (d) EMS subcommittee, dated Sept. 21, regarding EMS subcommittee meeting minutes (emailed to supervisors Sept. 27); (e) letter from Jeff Swinehart, chief operating officer, Lancaster Farmland Trust, dated Sept. 10); (f) letter from Timothy L. DeFoor, state auditor general, dated Oct. 1,; regarding the examination engagement Letter for the Liquid Fuels Audit, (emailed to supervisors Oct. 5); (g) letter from Scott Kingsboro, executive director, Northwest Emergency Medical Services, dated Oct. 4, regarding 2022 funding request (emailed to supervisors Oct. 6.)

- A special Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Nov. 15,, beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Meeting will also be held livestream: youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools. Among the agenda items:

- Item 1. Review of School Board Meeting agenda.

- Item 2. Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole: (a) approval of the school board professional development goals for 2021-22.

- Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) Cross Country Education Assignment Confirmation Agreement: (b) elementary mowing services; (c) change orders - Penn Manor High School project; (d) WIDA Agreement for Online ELL Student Assessments for grades 1-2; (e) memorandum of agreement for open campus; (f) Act 80 personal day and sick leave use MOU - revision: (g) agreement with IU13 for support to the district in order to update the school district’s emergency plan; (h) judicial review; (i) observation agreement between Harrisburg Area Community College from October 2021-26; (j) tax exoneration.

- Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignations; (d) Act 86; (e) high school tutors for the 2021-22; (f) 2021-22 fall play stipends; (g) Pennsylvania constables; (h) head coach; (i) 2021-22 athletic workers; (j) secretary sub caller for 2021-22 school year; (k) Updated 2021-22 Manor Middle School, Marticville Middle School, Penn Manor High School co-curricular positions; (l) tenure; (m) acceptance of 2021-22 STS guest teachers.