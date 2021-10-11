CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, in the Harry W. Wirth Administration Building, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Livestream available. Mask required to attend in person. Among the agenda items:

- Action/discussion items: (a) change orders for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School; (b) PlanCon D and PlanCon E for the new Smoketown Elementary School; (c) PlanCon D and PlanCon E for renovations at Leola Elementary School; (d) budgetary planning for 2022-23 school year: budgetary calendar and budgetary index; (e) student enrollment presentation; (f) policy review: Policy 606 tax collection, Policy 606,1 district-initiated tax assessment appeals, Policy 607 tuition income, Policy 608 bank accounts and Policy 609 investments; (g) Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit curriculum services agreement; (h) 2021-24 comprehensive plan.

- Review board agenda: tentative agenda for Oct. 18.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: mayoral proclamation, recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month; Council Resolution No. 56-2021, supporting the Protecting the Right to Organize Act; Council Resolution No. 57-2021, recognizing Fair Trade Month.

- Reports requested by council: (a) Center for Regional Analysis housing study; (b) administration’s interim housing strategy.

- Reports of committees of council meetings held Oct. 4: (a) public safety committee, Garcia-Molina; (b) public works committee, Soto; (c) economic development committee, Arroyo; (d) finance committee, Bakay; (e) community planning committee, Craig; (f) personnel committee, Diaz.

- Legislative agenda: (a) nomination for appointment: consider nominations for appointment of the Historical Commission; (b) ordinances for first reading: (1) Administration Bill No. 21-2021, amending the Code of the City of Lancaster, Chapter 262, Streets and Sidewalks, and Chapter 285, Vehicles and Traffic; (2) Administration Bill No. 22-2021, authorizing appropriation of American Rescue Act Plan funds for affordable housing projects; (c) resolutions: (1) Administration Resolution No. 53-2021, authorizing application for a Keystone Communities Grant jointly with the Lancaster Public Library; (2) Administration Resolution No. 54-2021, amending the Capital Improvement Plan funded with 2016A bonds; (3) Administration Resolution No. 55-2021, amending the Capital Improvement Plan funded with 2018 bonds.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield school board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Performing Arts Center at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. Enter door D4. Among the agenda items:

- Student Council representatives.

- COVID-19 update.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Online at call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

- New planning matters: (a) summary: Dean Severson, director for planning services; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 58-83, Strasburg Township, proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance to revise regulations governing residential development in the gateway north zone and residential zone (R-1); to establish a new residential zone (R-2) and provide regulations for such zone; to rezone certain tracts of land as agricultural zone and residential zone (R-2); and to make technical corrections; (c) subdivision and land development items: (1) No. 67-24-2D, 36 Muddy Creek Church Road, East Cocalico Township; (2) No. 68-25-3, 352 Oak Lane, East Donegal Township; (3)No. 78-74-3, Bryce J. and Julia B. Ressler, West Hempfield Township; (4) No. 78-265-2, 430 Spring Grove Road, East Earl Township; (5) No. 85-280-2, Kurtz Family Homestead, Earl Township; (6) No. 86-370-5, Abner S. Glick, Bart Township; (7) No. 21-37, Silver Spring Restaurant and Multi-Family, West Hempfield Township.

- Next scheduled meeting: 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

- Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates

- Announcements: (a) Friday, Oct. 15, is the final day for all curbside yard waste collection. This will be a townshipwide collection on one day, all yard waste bags must be curbside the evening of Thursday, Oct. 14; (b) Monday, Oct. 18 leaf collection on signed streets begins; (c) 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct 29, trick or treat to be celebrated; (d) Monday, Nov. 8, woody waste facility hours change to 2-5 p.m. (Monday to Thursday); (e) Friday, Nov. 12, large appliance/tire collection will take place townshipwide on this day only, tags are required. All tagged items must be curbside the evening of Thursday, Nov. 11.

- Planning and zoning business: The board will act on a request for approval of a stormwater management site plan for 596 River Drive.

- New business: The board will act on the following: memorandum of understanding for Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green project; request for the Lancaster Township fire police to provide traffic control assistance for the Schaeffer Elementary School PTO annual Fall Parade on Oct. 28.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote access and info: manheimtwp.org. Among the agenda items:

- Old business: plan for the coordination of payroll.

- Consent agenda: (a) Grandview Strand, preliminary/subdivision and land development plan, 1251 New Holland Pike, zoned B-1; R-3; T-4 and T-1 overlay, extension of time request; (b) Parkside Reserve, revised preliminary subdivision/land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1, extension of time request; (c) 744 Honey Farm Road, stormwater management plan, zoned R-1, financial security release; (d) 701 Honey Farm Road, stormwater management plan, zoned R-1, financial security release.

- Resolutions: Resolution 2021-53, appointing members to Stormwater Management Task Force.

- Ordinances.

- Motions/Decisions: 1260 Fruitville Pike, stormwater management ordinance, zoned R-1, modification requests.

- Acknowledgements: engineering and traffic study (to post a “Watch Children” sign on Hillcrest Avenue).

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The West Lampeter Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the municipal building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter. Among the agenda items:

- Presentations: Lancaster Public Library, Jaime Hall and Eva Dombrowski.

- Planning matters: letter of credit reduction, 1443 Eshelman Mill Road.

- Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’; (b) public works department; (c) police department; (d) community development department; (e) township manager.

- Township administration matters: (a) Resolution 15-2021 appoint building code official Shawn Strausbaugh; (b) YMCA collateral assignment of lease and memorandum of lease.