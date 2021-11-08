CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Conestoga Valley School District will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in the Harry W. Wirth Administration Center, 2110 Horseshoe Road. Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) board comments; (b) superintendent comments.

— Action/discussion items: (a) Upper Leacock memorandum of understandinga associated with Leola Elementary School renovation; (b) Leola Elementary School renovation additional services authorization; (c) review of local independent audit (2020-2021) — BBD, LLP; (c) 2022-23 budgetary process; (e) policy review: (1) Policy 610 -bidding of products and services; (2) Policy 611 — purchasing; (3) Policy 614 — payroll authorization; (4) Policy 616 — payment of bills; (f) K-8 ELA curriculum and resource technical assistance; (g) Lifetouch agreement for extracurricular activities; (h) engagement letter for outside scheduler to develop recovery schedule for new middle school.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Hempfield School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Performing Arts Center at Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville. Among the agenda items:

— COVID-19 update.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

— Reports of Committee of Council meetings held Nov. 1: (a) Public Safety Committee — Councilor Garcia-Molina; (b) Public Works Committee —Councilor Soto; (c) Economic Development Committee — Councilor Arroyo; (d) Finance Committee — Councilor Bakay; (e) Community Planning Committee — Councilor Craig; (6) Personnel Committee — Councilor Diaz.

— Legislative agenda: (a) Nominations for appointment — consider nomination for appointment to the Historical Commission and the Downtown Investment District Authority; (b) ordinances for first reading — Administration Bill No. 23-2021, authorizing a memorandum of understanding with Lancaster Township for the Little Conestoga Creek project

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

Lancaster City Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 120 N, Duke St. Among the agenda items:

— No 21-048: The Airbnb Management Co., 709 N. Duke St., variance to reduce one space by six inches, or in the alternative, variance to eliminate one parking space.

n No. 21-051: St. Anne Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., use variance for a commercial studio; special permit for a business office.

— No. 21-053: CHN Construction, 811 N. Prince St., sSpecial permit for wood products.

— No. 21-054: K2 Property Group, LLC, 435 W. Grant St., special permit for a multifamily dwelling.

— No. 21-058: Chris & Jane Horst, 224 Lancaster Ave., variance to exceed 65% total coverage by 10%.

— No. 21-060: Sharoon Bhatti, 527 High St., special permit for parking from front.

— No. 21-061: Kandy Properties, 847 S. Prince St., special permit for multifamily dwelling; variance to reduce side yard setback from seven feet to four feet.

— No. 21-062: Sandra Ramos, 196 Pitney Road, use variance for a 12 child day care.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Online at call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#. Among the agenda items:

— New planning matters (a) Summary: Dean Seveerson, director for planning services; (b) community planning reviews: (1) No. 11-80, Columbia Borough — rroposed rezoning of approximately 8.74 acres of land located at 430 S. Front St. from Riverfront Commercial and a portion of Conservation to General Industrial, providing for the repeal of inconsistent ordinances, providing that for the severability of the ordinance, and providing that the ordinance shall take effect in accordance with Pennsylvania law; (2) No. 11-81, Columbia Borough — proposed rezoning of approximately 3.27 acres from Light Industrial to Downtown Commercial, providing that for the repeal of inconsistent ordinances, providing that for the severability of the ordinance, and providing that the ordinance shall take effect in accordance with Pennsylvania law; (3) No. 46-151, Mount Joy Township — proposed rezoning of land identified as 611 Campus Road from Industrial District (IN) to Medium-Density Residential District (R-2); (c) subdivision and land development: (1) No. 65-20-1 — Sundance Car Wash, Lincoln Highway, East Lampeter Township; (2) No. 70-141-4 — Featherton Crossing, Phase 5, Mount Joy Township; (3) No. 76-65-4 — Pequea Valley School District new intermediate/high school, Leacock Township; (4) No. 80-161-3 — Mister Car Wash, East Lampeter township; (5) No. 82-201-2B — Stonehenge Estates, — Tract 1 Phase II, Manheim Township; (6) No. 86-50-3F, 632 & 662 — Integrity Drive, Petersheim Property, Manheim and East Hempfield Townships; (7) No. 05-84-1 — Quarry View Shop, East Lampeter Township; (8) No. 06-79-1 — Stephen S. and Susie S. Esh, Leacock Township; (9) No. 12-38-1 — LSF Ag Group, LLC and BRDR Holdings, LLC, Drumore and Martic townships; (10) No. 15-11-1 — Nathan M. Brubaker, Brecknock Township.

— Next scheduled meeting: Monday, Nov. at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER TWP. SUPERVISORS

Lancaster Township Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the township office, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

— Regular meeting: secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, payment of bills, other reports, workshop/department updates.

n Announcements: Monday, Nov. 8 — woody waste facility hours change 2-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Saturday hours remain 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 12, large appliance/tire collection takes place townshipwide on this day only. All tagged items must be curbside the evening of Thursday, Nov. 11; Saturday, Nov. 20 — last Saturday for woody waste facility, 8 a.m. —1 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 24 — last day for woody waste facility, 2-5 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 25 — no trash/recycle recollection with Thursday collection on Friday, Nov. 26; Thursday/Friday Nov. 25-26 — township office closed; Monday Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. — Historical Commission meeting.

— Planning and zoning business: The board will act on the following requests — to acknowledge receipt of time extensions for stormwater management plans for 1234 Wheatland Ave; 340-47472 Wheatland Avenue and 188 Waypoint Dr.; a request to alter an historic resource at 321 President Ave. with renovations and additions.

— New business: The board will act on the following requests: to direct the township manager to advertise Ordinance 2021-04 for the entering into a MOU for the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project; to direct the township manager to advertise the 2022 proposed budget for public inspection starting Nov. 15 through Dec. 13.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote access and info: manheimtwp.org. Among the agenda items:

— Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) police department monthly report; (b) fire rescue monthly report; (c) Manheim Township Ambulance Association monthly report; (d) 2022 proposed budget presentation.

— New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) Patriot Towing — preliminary/final land development plan, 117 McKinley Ave., Zoned I-2 & T-6 overlay, extension of time request; (2) Stoner Farm — Final Phase I subdivision/land development plan, Eden Road, zoned R-2, financial security reduction No. 1; (3) Sunset Ridge II, Phase II — final Phase II subdivision and land development plan, Amber Drive and Alexa Drive, zoned R-1, financial security reduction No. 8; (b) resolutions: (1) Resolution 2021-56: establishing holiday leave for 2022-23; (2) Resolution 2021-57: budget amendment — preliminary design component of the Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project; (c) ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2021-16 — property maintenance and rental housing code; (2) Ordinance 2021-18 — traffic ordinance (installation of Watch Children signs on HIllcrest Avenue); (3) Ordinance 2021-19 — authorizing Manheim Township to enter into a memorandum of understanding regarding The Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor Project; (d) motions/decisions: (1) motion — authorizing advertising of the 2022 budget; (2) Grandview Strand — preliminary subdivision and land development plan, 1251 New Holland Pike, zoned B-1, R-3, T-4 & T-1 Overlay, move to table; (3) Parkside Reserve — revised preliminary subdivision and land development plan, Petersburg Road, zoned R-1; (4) motion — bid recommendation for snow removal equipment rental; (5) motion — authorize township solicitor to begin process for arbitration with Lancaster Township regarding the agreement for police services.

— Other business/deliberations: (a) discuss proposed Ordinance 2021-03 amending the authority and responsibilities of the township manager- secretary.

WEST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

West Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, in-person, in the meeting room of the municipal building, 852 Village Road. Among the agenda items:

— Oath of office administered: Officer Juan Guadalupe-Baez.

— Presentations: Lancaster EMS, Bob May.

— Planning matters: (a) Concept Sketch — Parkside Development; (b) lLetter of credit reduction request, Country Meadows.

— Monthly reports: (a) treasurer’s report; (b) Public Works Department report — Hollinger Road bridge update; (c) Police Department report; (d) Community Development Department report; (e) township manager’s report.

— Township administration matters: (a) Approve 2022 meeting dates and holidays; (b) Resolution 16-2021, authorize disposal of certain township records; (c) Groff Farm Invitation to Bid; (d) contract for waste and recyclable material bid.