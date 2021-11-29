EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09; by phone (301) 715-8592. Meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode: 951511. Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) Brookside, phase 6, time extension for 6 months to record the plan until July 18, 2022; (b) U-Gro (16-19-FP)- escrow release No. 2; (c) LASA (18-06.03) escrow release No. 2; (d) 701 Stony Battery Road (19-100.19) escrow release No. 3; (e) 791 Stony Battery Road (20.100.02) escrow release No. 2; (f) Woodcrest Villa-SWMP (03-46-FLD) phase 4-7- escrow release No. 4; (g) invoices from all funds covering Nov. 20 through Dec. 12; (h) approval of Nov. 17 minutes.

— Action items: (a) Conditional Use decision for Eagles Mere; (b) 2727 Columbia Ave rezoning petition — acknowledgment — rezoning request to rezone a portion of the property from Enterprise to Community Business Center; (c) Comcast franchise agreement — Ordinance No. 2021-09; (d) Little Conestoga Creek Green/Blue project — Ordinance No. 2021-10; (e) golf course greens equipment — authorization to move forward with the purchase as recommended by the Recreation Authority; (f) non-uniformed pension plan (defined contribution) — Ordinance No. 2021-11 — moving township contribution rate from 7% to 9% for the non-uniformed defined contribution plan and updated Municipal Minimum Obligation (MMO); (g) Non-Uniformed Pension Plan (Defined Benefit) — update to the MMO to reflect no employee contributions to the fully funded plan; (h) 2022 milage — setting the 2022 mileage rate at 1.01 mils (resolution No. 2021-4); (i) 2022 budget — adoption of the 2022 budget (resolution No. 2021-4); (j) C.M. High Inc., preventive maintenance agreement for 2022 — authorize signature; (k) Tri for Life special event — use of roadways on May 1.