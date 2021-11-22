LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Reports requested by Council: Mayor’s annual budget address.

— Legislative agenda: (a) Ordinances for final passage — Administration Bill No. 21-2021 amending the Code of the City of Lancaster, Chapter 262, Streets and Sidewalks, and Chapter 285, Vehicles and Traffic, Administration Bill No. 23-2021 authorizing a memorandum of understanding for the Little Conestoga Creek restoration project; (b) Ordinances for first reading — Administration Bill No. 24-2021 approving the city’s budget for 2022, Administration Bill No. 25-2021 settling the city’s real estate tax rate for 2022.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, via Zoom. The public can join the Zoom board meeting using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/92300657171; Meeting ID: 92300657171. No password is required to join the meeting. More info. at www.cityoflancasterpa.com/boards-commissions-and-authorities/criz-authority/.

Among the agenda items:

— Approval of Oct. 26 board meeting minutes and approval of October 2021 financial reports prepared by Simon Lever.

— New business: (a) Resolution No. 11-2021, approving the provision of additional CRIZ financial assistance to the City of Lancaster for the construction of the public plaza at 123 North Queen Street (Ewell Plaza) and extending the termination date of the grant contact; (b) Resolution No. 12-2021, approving the appropriation in 2021 of 100% of CRIZ-eligible revenue generated in 2020 by all CRIZ-approved projects, subject only to debt service and matching funds limitations; (c) Resolution 13-2021, approving the distribution of 2020 CRIZ increment received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority board of directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster board of directors at its offices, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200. To attend remotely, email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com.

Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the October 2021 meeting.

— Report of the executive director.

— Financial report for October 2021.

— Committee reports,

— Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 4:30 p.m., at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200 and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at their offices at 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200. To attend remotely, email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the October 2021 meeting.

— Report of the executive director.

— Financial report.

— Committee reports.

— New business: General discussion.

— Other business: The next meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. via Zoom or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA.

LANCASTER COUNTY PLANNING

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, at 150 N. Queen St., Rooms 102/104. Online at call.lifesizecloud.com/1696302; or call 312-584-2401, code 1696302#.

Among the agenda items:

— New planning matters: (a) Summary, Dean Severson, director for planning services: (b) Community Planning Reviews — (1) No. 29-253 East Hempfield Township, proposed amendments to zoning ordinance as it relates to permitted, special exception, and conditional uses in certain zones; (2) No. 50-92, Penn Township, proposed zoning ordinance and map; (3) No. 6-120A, Warwick Township, proposed vacation of Carpenter Road between Clay Road and Lincoln Road; (c) subdivision and land development items — (1) No. 71-58-1, Sunoco redevelopment, East Hempfield Township; (2) No. 76-68-1F, Smucker’s Meats, East Donegal Township; (3) No. 82-53-6B., new self-storage building, Sadsbury Township; (4) No. 84-177-1, Jonas E. Esh, Bart Township; (5) No. 89-66-3, David Z. and Lydia F. Glick, Israel S. and Mattie L. Beiler, Stephen B. and Sarah F. Stoltzfus, Colerain Township; (6) No. 97-127-1, Weaver Farm Stables, Colerain Township; (7) No. 21-40, Mahlon Martin, West Ear and Earl townships; (8) No. 21-41, English/Spittal subdivision, Mount Joy Township; (9) No. 21-42, Allen Shirk residence operation, Caernarvon Township; (10) No. 21-43, 2125 Harrisburg Avenue, Mount Joy Township.

— Next schedule meeting: Monday, Dec. 13, at 2:30 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet

Tuesday, Nov. 23, immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting via Zoom, and at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 200. To attend remotely, email Marian Joyce at mjoyce@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

— Minutes of the Oct. 26 regular meeting.

— Treasurer’s report for the month of October 2021.

— Report of the executive director.

— New business: (1) Resolution approving an exception to the policies for the HOME Repair Program.

— Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Dec. 21 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Among the agenda items:

n Public hearings/presentations/appointments: (a) 2022 proposed budget presentation.

— Commissioner liaison reports/announcements: (a) Commissioner Gifford; (b) Commissioner Kauffman; (c) Commissioner DiMeo; (d) Vice President Mecum; (e) President O’Brien.

— New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) 1036 Manheim Pike — preliminary/final land development plan, zoned I-1 & T-6 overlay, extension of time request; (2) Grandview Strand — preliminary subdivision and land development plan — 1251 New Holland Pike, zoned B-1, R-3, T-4 & T-1 overlay, extension of time request; (b) resolutions: (1) Resolution 2021-58 —appointment to the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau executive committee; (2) Resolution 2021-59 — appointing Maher Duessel as Manheim Township Auditor; (3) Resolution 2021-60 — appointing Carol Gifford to the Sustainability Advisory Committee: (c) ordinances: (1) Ordinance 2021-20 — traffic ordinance (prohibit truck traffic in Beverly Estates; (d) motions/decisions: (1) motion authorizing advertising of the 2022 budget; (2) motion authorizing the township solicitor to begin the process for arbitration with Lancaster Township regarding the agreement for police services; (3) motion to amend the license/joint venture agreement with Stoners Barn and Restaurant, LLC; (e) acknowledgments: (1) proposed Ordinance 2021-03 amending the authority and responsibilities of the township manager-secretary; (2) proposed Ordinance 2021-21 Street Dedication (Sunset Ridge Phase II and The Farm on Quarry Road Subdivisions).

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, at the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) approve and ratify the minutes of the Sept. 27 meeting; (b) sign the lot line change plan for Martin S. and Robin D. Gish (File No. 21-02-LLCP).

— Old business: (a) lot line change plan for English/Spittal Subdivision (No. 21-11-LLCP): (1) consideration of waivers; (2) consideration of conditional approval of the plan.

— New business: (a) Rezoning petition — 933 Campus Road proposal to rezone a 0.8-acre parcel from the IN-Institutional District to the R-2-Medium Density Residential District: (1) review and make recommendation to the board of supervisors.

— Initial view: (a) Final subdivision plan for 2125 Harrisburg Ave. (No. 21-13-FSDP): (1) consideration of waivers; (b) preliminary/final subdivision and land development plans for Nassimi Realty LLC- Market Street Square Shopping Center (No. 21-14-LLCP).

— Other business: (a) Presentation from 392 Ridgeview Road Associates, LLC — concept plan for the development of a mini-warehouse facility at 392 Ridgeview Road South. The property is located within the C-1- Limited Commercial District, which allows for this use as a special exception.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, beginning at 7 p.m.