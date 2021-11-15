CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, in the gymnasium at Brownstown Elementary School, 51 School Lane,. Brownstown. Among the agenda items:

— Commentary on district activity: (a) Board commendations; (b) superintendent’s comments; (c) correspondence — secretary; (d) board comments; (e) student representatives.

— Public/professional/staff input: (a) Public comments; (b) comments from CVEA; (c) comments from other employee groups.

— Consent agenda: (a) Approval of minutes from Oct. 11 and 18; (b) approval of financial reports; (c) approval of superintendent’s report; (d) approval of first reading of district policies — Policy 610 bidding of products and services, Policy 611 purchasing, Policy 614 payroll authorization and Policy 616 payment of bills; (e) approval of second (and final) reading of district policies — Policy 606 tax collection, Policy 606.1 district-initiated tax assessment appeals, Policy 607 tuition income, Policy 608 bank accounts and Policy 609 investments; (f) approval of local independent audit for 2020-21 BBD, LLP; (g) approval of delinquent tax addendum; (h) approval of Upper Leacock memorandum of understanding associated with Leola Elementary School renovation; (i) approval of overnight trips for PMEA Festivals for the 2021-22 school year; (j) Approval of K-8 ELA curriculum and resource technical assistance; (k) approval of student discipline; (l) approval of Leola Elementary School renovation additional services authorization.

— Action/discussion agenda: (a) 2022-23 budgetary process; (b) engagement letter for outside scheduler to develop recovery schedule for new middle school; (c) PRN contract for athletic trainers; (d) debrief on community forum.

— Information agenda: (a) Finance and operations report; (b) curriculum and instruction report; (c) federal funds.

— Board reports: (a) IU13 reports; (b) PSBA reports; (c) Lancaster County Academy; (d) Lancaster County CTC; (e) Construction team update; (f) report from the nominating team.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Zoom meeting info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09 or call 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592; Meeting ID: 898 9370 2800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

— Conditional use — Eagles Mere Investments LLC — request for billboard along State Road, continued hearing.

— Consent agenda: (a) 791 Stony Battery Road (20-100.02) — escrow reduction No. 1; (b) department reports — golf, public works, developmental services, police, EMC, fire; (c) treasurer’s report for November covering all funds; (d) invoices from all funds covering Nov. 6-19; (e) approval of minutes of Oct. 28, and Nov. 3.

— Action items: (a) Turkey Hill No. 325 (257 Centerville Road) — update on plan status; (b) Sunoco redevelopment project (520 Centerville Road) — request to waive preliminary plan filing; (c) Belco Credit Union (Centerville Road/South Tree Drive) — waiver requests and final land development approval; (d) Little Conestoga Creek Foundation — Blue Green Corridor Project — authorization to advertise an ordinance to participate in an intermunicipal memorandum of understanding concerning improvements along the Little Conestoga Creek generally between Marietta Avenue and Harrisburg Pike; (e) AT&T master license agreement for wireless installations on public structures — authorization to sign; (f) Small Business Proclamation/Resolution No. 2021-48 — signifying support for small businesses by declaring Small Business Saturday on Nov. 7; (g) nonuniformed pension plan — authorization to advertise increasing employer contribution from 7% to 9% to better match pension state aid; (h) East Petersburg Borough request for credit for 2021 CFO health care costs.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, via Zoom and in-person at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. More info. visit eastlampetertownship.org. Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) approval of the Oct. 18 Board of Supervisors meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Oct. 18 regular meeting; (c) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Recognition of Service to the Township — Dan McCuen.

— LEMSA presentation — Bob May, executive director.

— Old business: (a) time extension to record conditionally approved plan No. 21-4: 821 Hornig Road; (b) time Extension to record conditionally approved plan No. 21-7: Ben Franklin Boulevard; (c) time extension to record conditionally approved plan No. 21-17: Greenfield North; (d) Ordinance regarding No Parking on Highview Drive.

— New business: (a) 1724 Lincoln Highway Stormwater Plan No. 21-21 — time extension for township action; (b) Steudler Land Development Plan No. 21-250 time extension for township action; (c) High Associates Stormwater Management Plan No. 21-31: 1905 Horseshoe Road.

— Discussion: Zoning ordinance amendments.

— Action items: (a) Ordinance regarding Shentel Cable TV franchise agreement; (b) authorize chipper sale to Conestoga Township; (c) authorization to advertise 2022 budget for public inspection.

— Manager’s report: (a) Lincoln Highway Streetscape Plan Implementation report

— Next meeting: Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg School Board Workshop will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the cafeteria at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1600 Book Road. Among the agenda items:

— Miscellaneous: (a) Presentation of L-S High School Initiatives and Comprehensive Planning goals; (b) review of achievement data; (c) discussion of PSBA principles.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL COMMISSION

The City of Lancaster Historical Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Face masks to be worn by all attendees. Among the agenda items:

— 33-49 W. King St. and 14 W. Grant St.; Hager Parking Properties, owner; Hord Coplan Macht, Inc., applicant. Conceptual discussion of a mixed-use infill development project to include a six-story multifamily residential building with ground-floor commercial space and interior parking, to include rear demolition of 43 W. King St. and demolition of 49 W. King St.

— 547-561 N. Prince St., 38 and 48 W. Frederick St. and 530-550 N. Queen St.: Lancaster General Health , owners; Hankin Group, applicant. Conceptual discussion of a mixed-use development project to include a three-story medical office building on North Queen Street, a five-story multifamily residential building with ground-floor retail space on North Queen and West Frederick Streets, a four-story multifamily residential building on West Frederick and North Prince Streets, and a multilevel parking garage on North Market Street, incorporating existing buildings at 38 and 48 W. Frederick St. and demolition of buildings at 530 and 536 N. Queen St.

LANCASTER CITY HOUSING

Lancaster City Housing Authority board of directors will meet via video conferencing at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15. To attend, contact Dianne, 717-397-2835, ext. 3020; dkey@lcapa.com. Among the agenda items:

— Approve minutes of the Oct. 18 monthly meeting.

— Deputy director’s report.

— Director of operations report.

— Director of Housing Choice Voucher program.

— Interim director of strategic initiatives report.

— Executive director’s report.

— Resolutions: 2021-11-16 approval of five-year capital fund plan; 2021-11-17 approve environmental review agreement with the city.

— Other business: (a) Approve 2021 payment of staff incentives; (b) approve 2022 holidays and board meeting dates.

— Date of the next meeting is Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

The Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

— Subdivision and land development: (a) Preliminary land consolidation and land development plan for Mosaic project on 17 W. Vine St., and a request for modification of the following sections: (1) 265-33I(I) curbs; (2) 265-33J(I). sidewalks; (3) 265-33M(4). number of street trees; (4) 265-34B(2). dimensions; (b) final land development plan for 215 N. Queen Street and a request for modification of the following sections: (1) 265-26D(3) (L) survey datum; (2) 265-33P(I). minimum of 25% native tree for street trees.

— Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster (RACL). RACL requests that the Planning Commission makes a recommendation as to the appropriate reuse of properties RACL may take by eminent domain: (a) 108 Circle Ave.; (b) 318 E. Orange St., and (c) 635 S. Queen St.

— Comprehensive Plan: (a) Comprehensive pan update presentation by city staff; (b) meeting in a box discussion.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

— No. 21-055, Roberto Juarbe, 617 W. Orange St., special permit for a barber shop, variance to eliminate six required parking spaces.

— No. 21-050, 1147 Holdings LLC, LA 1147 LLC, Emerson & Ruth Lesher, S&DP 1147 LLC, 1147 Lititz Pike. Special permit for a multifamily dwelling; variance to exceed 60-foot building height by 5 feet.

— No. 21-056, Adrian Clemente & Sonia Segarra, 624 Juniata St., variance for a solid fence in a front yard.

— No. 21-057, Jessica Callahan, 903 Wheatland Ave., special permit to sub nonconforming uses, salon to bookstore.

— No. 21-059, Heidi Shirk, 117 & 119 E. Lemon St., variance to permit 12 occupants in a rooming house.

LANCASTER TWP. PLANNING

The Lancaster Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the municipal building, 1240 Maple Ave. Among the agenda items:

— Stormwater management plans: LTPC 306, 1234 Wheatland Ave., action item; LTPC 307, 340-47472 Wheatland Ave., action item; LTPC 310 —321 N. President Ave., action item.

— The next LTPC meeting will be Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

MOUNT JOY TWP. SUPERVISORS

Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, via Zoom. Meeting ID: 842 9891 0843. For more info. visit mtjoytwp.org. Among the agenda items:

— Consent calendar: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Oct. 18 and Oct. 27 meetings; (b) approve payment of bills via bill list No. 22-2021 — bill list No. 23-2021, and ratify the payment of all payrolls for the period of Oct. 8 through Nov. 5 inclusive; (c) 2021 holiday closure change; (d) trash and recycling program X— Mount Joy Borough compost facility; (e) zoning hearing board fees; (f) sewage enforcement officer; (g) Old Trolley Line Park — Phase 2; (h) phone system update and expansion; (i) special events — Frozen Foot Race Series; (j) Henry K. and Rebecca Ann Glick reduction in escrow in stormwater management plan (k) Akbar and Susan (Ali Boutorabi) Boutorabi, stormwater management plan and escrow agreement.

— Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce

— 611 Campus Road — Rezoning Petition

— Correspondence: (a) ;letter from Matt Schwartz, president, Elizabethtown Historical Society, dated Oct. 1, regarding 2022 funding request; (b) invitation from the Elizabethtown Public Library received Nov. 1, regarding drop-in celebration on Extra Give Friday; (c) inspection report from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, dated Oct. 26, regarding routine inspection of Lancaster Landfill; (d) letter from Susan Hostetter, president, Mount Joy Area Historical Society, dated Nov. 3, regarding funding request; (e) reports from Heather Adam, Lancaster County district attorney, received Nov. 8, regarding Drug Task Force quarterly reports for 2021.

— The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Board of Supervisors is scheduled to be held Monday, Dec. 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Among the agenda items:

— Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Item 2. Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Creation of a girls wrestling team; (b) first reading of revised school board policies.

— Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) election of solicitor and bond counsel; (b) election of special counsel for special education; (c) election of special counsel for labor; (d) election of special counsel for workers’ compensation; (e) judicial review; (f) approval of revised position description for systems engineer; (g) Market Street Sports Agreement for Wheatland FCU; (h) independent contractor agreement with Billings Bilingual for translation of special education documents.

— Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) retirement; (c) resignation; (d) winter coaches; (e) elementary tutors for the 2021-22 school year; (f) 2021-22 department coordinator stipend; (g) professional leave; (h) collective bargaining agreement with Penn Manor Education Association; (i) director of student support services.