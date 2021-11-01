EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. Remote access: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89893702800?pwd=WVhqOXY0MXlkNVNyNU1GZE4yaVg1dz09#success or by phone: 1-646-558-8656 or 1-301-715-8592, using meeting ID: 89893702800, passcode 951511. Among the agenda items:

Consent agenda: (a) Turkey Hill Store No. 325 Final Plan 19-02.03, 257 Centerville Road, approve recording time extension 7; (b) 701 Stony Battery Road, 19-08.03, escrow reduction No. 2; (c) invoices from all funds covering Oct. 23 to Nov. 5; (d) approval of minutes, Oct. 20.

Action items: records destruction, police and administration, Resolution No. 2021-46.

Old business: 2022 proposed budget, further discussion/comments, slated for adoption consideration on Dec. 1.

New business: MS4 October quarterly report.

LAMPETER-STRASBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board workshop will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the cafeteria at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1600 Book Road. Among the agenda items:

Personnel Committee: recommendation for approval of (a) resignations; (b) employment, salary exempt; (c) employment, professional; (d) employment, support; (e) change of status; (f) leave of absence; (g) changes to supplemental contracts; (h) substitutes; (i) volunteers; (j) support staff 2022-23 hourly rates ranges; (k) salary exempt 10-month 2022-23 salary ranges; (l) salary exempt 12-month 2022-23 salary ranges; (m) administrative 2021-22 salary ranges.

Business/Finance Committee: (a) recommendation for acceptance of 2020-21 financial statement and audit; (b) recommendation for approval of ACT 34 resolution concerning the Early Childhood/Kindergarten Center.

Academic Committee: (a) recommendation for approval of comprehensive plan and additional state required plans; (b) recommendation for approval of the 2021-22 local occupational advisory committee.

Miscellaneous: (a) distribution of the 2021-26 growth projection report; (b) recommendation for approval of nominating committee.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

Personnel Committee: (a) nomination of Alex Folk for reappointment to the Historical Commission; (b) nomination of Joseph Donaldson for reappointment to the Downtown Investment District Authority.

Public Works Committee: (a) Extreme Weather Impacts report; (b) Administration Bill No. 23-2021, authorizing a memorandum of understanding with Lancaster Township for Conestoga Creek.

LANCASTER CITY PLANNING

Lancaster City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion Street entrance. Among the agenda items:

Approval of minutes for July 21 and Aug. 8 meetings.

Subdivision and land development: (a) final subdivision plan for Bruce L. Olney at 342 and 344 Orange St. and a request for modification of Section 265-Q, monument and markers; (b) preliminary land development plan for Queen and Frederick St. mixed-use (Hankin Group & LGH) at 526, 528, 530, 534, 538-540, 550 N. Queen St. and 547 N. Prince St., 38-40, 48 W. Frederick St., and a request for modification of Section 265-33M-4 number of street trees.

Comprehensive plan: (a) comprehensive plan update presentation by city staff; (b) meeting in a box training and discussion.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the Morgan Center at the Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive. Remote access to the Zoning Hearing Board is provided through Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585; meeting ID: 85151490585; call +1-267-831-0333. Among the agenda items:

(a) Sonshine Holding LP, R-2, residential 1042 and 1050 Bluegrass Road; (b) Aspen Home Improvements, B-2 business and T-5 Neffsville overlay, 2653 Lititz Pike; (c) RNJ Washes LLC, B-2 business and D-C corridor overlay, 1850 Oregon Pike and 384 East Roseville Road; (d) Lancaster Catholic High School, R-3 residential and T-4 urban neighborhoods, 650 Juliette Ave.; (e) Village of Olde Hickory LP, R-3 residential and D-C corridor overlay, 600 Olde Hickory Road.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Boards will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the board room at Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. Livestream: youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools. Among the agenda items:

Item 1: review of school board meeting agenda.

Item 2: consent agenda for Committee of the Whole meeting: committed fund balance, the resolution for commitment of June 30 fund balance.

Item 3: consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) commencement date, June 2, 2022; (b) Children Deserve a Chance Foundation agreement for 2021-22; (c) Vector Solutions K-12 education software as a service client agreement; (d) ESM master services agreement for software services; (e) judicial review; (f) PMC3 Booster Club bylaws; (g) Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Fashion Club; (h) Mazzitti & Sullivan contract.

Item 4: consent agenda for personnel: (a) support staff employment and change in status; (b) leave; (c) resignations; (d) acknowledgement of the superintendent’s intent to retire no later than Aug. 31, 2022, delivered to the school board on Oct. 4; (e) acknowledgement of the director of student services’ intent to retire no later than Jan. 31, 2022; (f) winter coaches; (g) high school tutor for the 2021-22 school year; (h) acknowledgement of employee’s voluntary rescission of compensated professional leave for spring 2022; (i) 2021-22 eSports stipend agreement; (j) Act 86; (k) volunteer coach; (l) Pennsylvania constable to provide security for the school district during the 2021-22 school year.