LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL

Lancaster City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday , Jan. 24 in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St. Among the agenda items:

- Proclamations, honors, awards and resolutions of recognition: Recognition of former Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El; Mayoral Proclamation recognizing James Bower Day;

- Reports Requested by Council.

- Legislative agenda: (a) Legislative Budget Transfer; (b) Ordinances for final passage: Administration bill renaming the Bureau of Procurement and Collections and moving the bureau to the Office of the Solicitor.

LANCASTER CITY CRIZ

The Lancaster City CRIZ Authority Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 has been canceled. The next meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 28.

LANCASTER CITY ZONING

The City of Lancaster Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday , Jan. 23 in the City Council Chambers, first floor, City Hall, at 120 North Duke Street. Among the agenda items:

- St. Anne Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St. Special permit for catering service.

- HessHodson LLC, 218 E. Grant St. Use variance for a Visitor House Rental/STR.

- Kathi and Tim Graham, 215 E. Grant St. Special permit for a bed and breakfast; variance to reduce one required space to zero.

- Michael Rohm, 305 W. Lemon St. Variance to reduce one required space to zero.

- Scott Soost, 214 E. Orang St. Special permit for a two-family dwelling.

LANCASTER COUNTY HOUSING

Lancaster County Housing Authority Board of Directors will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday , Jan. 24 followed by the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster Board of Directors at its offices, at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- Minutes of the October 2022 meeting;

- Financial reports for the months of October, November and December 2022.

- Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Housing Authority will be held Feb. 28, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. after the 4 p.m. Land County Bank Authority meeting at the offices of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, 1st floor, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA and via the Zoom video conferencing platform.

LANCASTER COUNTY LAND BANK AUTHORITY

The Lancaster County Land and Bank Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday , Jan. 24 at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- Appointment of Solicitor for general counsel and solicitor for acquisition/ disposition of property;

- Minutes of the December 2022 meeting;

- Financial reports for December 2022.

- New business: Resolution approving an intergovernmental cooperation agreement between the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority and the Borough of Elizabethtown and the Elizabethtown Area School District.

- The next meeting of the Board of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority will be held Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. via Zoom and/or at the offices of Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, 28 Penn Square, Suite 100, Lancaster, PA.

LANCASTER COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority will meet Tuesday , Jan. 24 immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lancaster County Housing Authority meeting at their offices at 28 Penn Square, second floor, Suite 100. To attend remotely, email bdegoede@lchra.com. Among the agenda items:

- Election of officers;

- Minutes of the November 2022 meeting;

- Treasurer’s report for November and December 2022.

- New business: (a) Resolution approving an interest rate change for the authority’s housing revenue note, series of 2016 (Westminster Place at Ware Senior Housing Project) and housing revenue, series b of 2016 (Westminster Place at Ware Presbyterian Village, L.P. Project; (b) Resolution approving an amendment to the home contract with Landis Quality Living.

- Other business: The next meeting of the Board of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will be held Feb. 28, 2023 immediately following the meeting of the Lancaster County Housing Authority which follows the 4 p.m. meeting of the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority.

MANHEIM TWP. COMMISSIONERS

Manheim Township Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday , Jan. 23 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive. Remote access link: manheimtownship.org. Among the agenda items:

- Public hearings/ presentations/appointments: (a) Presentation: Public Works Director Retirement; (b) Presentation: Commendations to Officer-in Charge Kyler Carner and Officer Anthony DiClemente; (c) Resolution appointing Nicholas L. Nachurski to the position of Police Officer with the Manheim Township Police Department; (d) Issue oath of office.

- New business: (a) Consent agenda: (1) Mary Frances Bachman School – 1834 Lititz Pike, preliminary/final lot add-on and stormwater management plan, zoned R-2 residential district with T-1 nation resources overlay, extension of time request; (b) Resolutions: (1) Resolution approving the employee handbook for nonunion employees dated Jan. 1, 2023; (2) Resolution for destruction of records; (c) Ordinances; (d) Motions/decisions: (1) Stormwater management plan – 1021 Whitfield Drive, zoned R-2 residential district, modification requests; (2) Motion to approve police canine memorandum of understanding; (e) Acknowledgments: (1) Acknowledge receipt of engineering and traffic studies to post a reserved parking (handicapped) zone on Martha Avenue for 866 Fountain Avenue and to post a curve arrow at the intersection of Meadow Lane and Shaub Drive; (2) Acknowledge receipt of a petition for vacation of a portion of Flory Mill Road; (3) Acknowledge receipt of proposed ordinance to Discontinue health insurance coverage for commissioners.

- Other business/ deliberations: (1) Discussion of Land Acquisition for Park Expansion.

MOUNT JOY TWP. PLANNING

Mount Joy Township Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday , Jan. 23 in the auditorium of the Elizabethtown Area District Middle School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Among the agenda items:

- Consent calendar: The following agenda items will be acted on by a single motion unless any member of the Planning Commission wishes to consider an item separately and for that item to be voted on separately: (a) Approve and ratify the minutes of the Dec. 28 meeting.

- Old business: (a) Preliminary/final land development plan for Rheems Retail Center (FLDP) – Proposal to construct a drive-thru lane around an existing gas station/ convenience store located at 2040 West Main Street. The 1.79-acre site is located in the C-2 General Commercial District and is served by public water and sewer facilities: (1) Consideration of waivers; (2) Consideration of conditional plan approval; (b) Land development plan waiver for 2678 Milton Grove Road (WAIV) – Proposal to expand a farm-based woodworking business on a 12.3-acre tract within the agricultural district: (1) Consideration of stormwater management modification; (2) Consideration of land development waiver; (c) Final subdivision and land development plan for 1376 Campus Road – Phase 1 (FLDP) – Proposal to develop Phase 1 of the approved preliminary plan with 70 single-family detached dwellings and 280 apartment units. The site located at 1376 Campus Road is within the R-2 – medium-density residential district and is served by public water and public sewer: (1) Consideration of waivers; (2) Consideration of conditional plan approval.

- New business: (a) Petition of Advanced Disposal Services Lancaster Landfill, LLC/Waste Management to amend the zoning ordinance – proposal to amend the zoning ordinance text to add subsoil excavation as a special exception use in the agricultural district: (1) Review and make recommendation to the Board of Supervisors.

- Other business: (a) Formation of Comprehensive Plan Update Committee.

- The next regular meeting of the Mount Joy Township Planning Commission is scheduled to be held on Monday, Feb. 20 beginning at 7 p.m.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday , Jan. 23 in the LGI room at Penn Manor High School, 100 E. Cottage Ave., Millersville. The regular board meeting will follow the committee of the whole. Live video stream: youtube.com/ PennManorSchoolDistrict. Among the agenda items:

- Review of School Board meeting agenda.

- Consent agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting: (a) Approval of LCCTC 2023-2024 proposed budget resolution; (b) Approval of Capital Project for 2023-2024; (c) Approval to increase the daily substitute teacher rate through STS; (d) Approval to reimburse newly hired support staff

- Consent agenda for administrative action: (a) Judicial review; (b) Delinquent real estate taxes; (c) Drexel University field placement memorandum of understanding agreement; (d) Software service agreement; (e) Change orders; (f) IDEA Part B use of funds agreement; (g) IDEA Section 619 – Use of Funds Agreement.

- Consent agenda for personnel: (a) Leave; (b) Resignation; (c) Volunteer coach; (d) Act 86; (e) Chief financial officer.

LANCASTER COUNTY CAREER & TECHNOLOGY CENTER

The Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Brownstown campus, 231 Snyder Road, Ephrata. Among the agenda items:

- Director’s report: Committee minutes; local, state, and federal funds; Skills USA district winner; Students of the month

- Personnel committee: Recommendations for approval of resignations, retirement, appointments, and transfer; salary range updates; rescind resignation; stipend; request for unpaid leave.

- Building and property committee: Updates on facility projects

- Planning and Development committee: Overnight field trip; emergency instructional time; induction plan (Chapter 49); professional development plan and committee; informational items: nursing assistants program certification change potential 2023/24 and beyond; field trips; approval of planning and development committee report

- Finance committee: presentation; Financial reports; permission to purchase/bid/award bids/RFPs; approvals of: contracts; adult education 2023-2024 tuition and fees; budget transfers; 2021-22 district reconciliation of funds; 2023-2024 holiday schedule; new Mount Joy principal as a credit card authorized user; appointed an MD as interim physician of record; adjusted transportation rate

- Informational Items: adult education 2023-2024 budget; 2023-2024 budget update; final 2021-2022 secondary and post-secondary budget results; MOU: Domestic Violence Services of Lancaster

- Policy committee: Policies for second read and approval; approval of policy committee report

- Old business: Legislative advocacy sub-committee update

- Next meeting: The next scheduled meeting of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center Joint Operating Committee will be held on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mount Joy campus.