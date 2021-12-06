CONESTOGA VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Conestoga Valley School District Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the Harry W. Wirth Administration Building, 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Among the agenda items:

— School board reorganization, temporary chairperson: (a) Reading of certificates of election — secretary; (b) administer oath of office for four 4-year terms and one 2-year term; (c) election of officers, as per the nominating committee); (d) declaration of board vacancies, two 2-year terms.

— Commentary on district activity: (a) Board comments.

— Consent agenda: (a) Recommend the board appoint BBD, LLP (current auditors) as auditors for 2022; (b) recommend the board appoint Barley Snyder, LLP (current solicitor) as district solicitor for 2022; (c) recommend the board appoint Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams LLP (current solicitor) as the ad-hoc solicitor for special education matters for 2022; (d) recommend for the board appoint McNees Wallace & Nurick (current bond solicitor council) as bond council for 2022; (e) approval of meeting dates for 2022; (f) reaffirmation of PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) principles for governance and leadership.

— Action/discussion agenda: (a) board liaison assignments; (b) policy review.

— Review board agenda: Dec. 13.

EAST LAMPETER TWP. SUPERVISORS

The East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at township office, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike. Visit www.eastlampetertownship.org for Zoom meeting info.

Among the agenda items:

— Consent agenda: (a) Approval of the Dec. 6 Board of Supervisor meeting agenda; (b) approval of the minutes of the Oct. 26 special meeting; (c) approval of the minutes of the Nov. 15 regular meeting; (d) approval to pay invoices from all funds.

— Recognition of life saving action — Katrina Aviles.

— Supervisor recognition.

— Old business: (a) Time extension to record conditionally approved plan No. 21-7: Ben Franklin Boulevard; (b) time extension to record conditionally approved plan No. 21-17: Greenfield North; (c) Greenfield North Land Development Plan No. 21-17 — condition of approval.

— New business: Time extension for township action: Plan No. 21-28: Sundance Car Wash —1728 Lincoln Highway East.

— Action items: (a) Resolution regarding comprehensive plans amendments — Bridgeport and recreation plans.

— Manager’s report: (a) American Rescue Plan Act funding; (b) response to zoning discussion.

HEMPFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hempfield School District School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the gymnasium of Centerville Elementary School, 901 Centerville Road.

Among the agenda items:

— Annual reorganization meeting: Installation of newly elected and reelected school directors; election of school board president and vice president for the coming year; representative and adjunct committee appointments; standing committee appointments; schedule of regular school board and standing committee meetings for the coming year.

— Committee of the Whole meeting: COVID-19 update.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE

Lancaster City Council committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in council chambers, City Hall annex, 120 N. Duke St., Marion St. entrance.

Among the agenda items:

— Personnel Committee: (1) Nomination of John T. Reed for reappointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (2) nomination of Daniel Falcon for appointment to the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone Authority; (3) nomination of Ronald Ashby for reappointment to the Noise Control Board; (4) nomination of Scott Gardner for reappointment to the Noise Control Board; (5) Nomination of Michael Sprunger for reappointment to the Housing Authority; (6) nomination of Louise Williams for reappointment to the Human Relations Commission; (7) nomination of Kendra Saunders for appointment to the Higher Education Authority; (8) nomination of Kurt Strause for appointment to the Historical Architectural Review Board; (9) nomination of Nicole Seuffert for appointment to the Planning Commission; (10) nomination of Tony Dastra for appointment as an alternate to the Planning Commission; (11) Council Resolution No. 62-2021, appointing Christopher Aviles to the Zoning Hearing Board; (12) Council Resolution No. 63-2021, appointing Michaela Allwine to the Zoning Hearing Board; (13) Council Resolution No. 64-2021, appointing Whitney Davis as an alternate to the Zoning Hearing Board.

— Community Planning Committee: (1) Administration Resolution No. 61-2021, amending the Sewer Control Plan for a project at 342-344 W. Orange St.

— Finance Committee: (1) Administration Bill No. 24-2021, adopting a 2022 city budget; (2) Administration Bill No. 25-2021, setting a 2022 real estate tax rate; (3) Administration Resolution No. 65-2021, setting 2022 solid waste and recycling fees; (4) Administration Bill No. 26-2021, appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds to the general fund for revenue replacement; (5) Administration Bill No. 27-2021, appropriating funds from the general fund to the internal service fund.

— Economic Development Committee: (1) American Rescue Plan Act updates.

— Committee of the Whole: (1) Council Resolution No. 59-2021, condemning antisemitism; (2) Council Resolution No. 60-2021, eulogizing recently deceased city councilors.

LANCASTER CITY HISTORICAL REVIEW BOARD

The City of Lancaster Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Commission Room, City Hall Annex/Second Floor at 120 N. Duke St. All attendees must wear face masks.

Among the agenda items:

— 535-537 Church St. — Esh Custom Homes, owners — demolish rear half of a one-story brick garage facing Howard Avenue.

— 13-17 North Duke St. — City Light Properties, LLC/ Tanja Keller O’Connor, owner — replace five wooden windows on the third floor of the building’s facade with vinyl sash.

— 318 East Orange St. — Cedric D. Steiner, owner — remove a modern brick planting bed from the building’s facade and install a brick patio, install new handrails at the front entry steps.

MANHEIM TWP. ZONING

The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the Morgan Center at Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr. Zoom meeting info: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85151490585.

Meeting ID: 851 5149 0585; Call +1 267 831 0333.

Among the agenda items:

— (1) Sonshine Holding LP, R-2 Residential, 1042 & 1050 Bluegrass Road; (2) Aspen Home Improvements, B-2 Business and T-5 Neffsville overlay, 2653 Lititz Pike; (3) RNJ Washes LLC, B-2 Business and the D-C Corridor overlay, 1850 Oregon Pike & 384 East Roseville Road; (4) Lancaster Catholic High School, R-3 Residential and T-4 Urban Neighborhoods, 650 Juliette Ave.; (5) Village of Olde Hickory LP, R-3 Residential and D-C Corridor overlay, 600 Olde Hickory Road; (6) Lititz Sign Company, R-2 Residential, 1731 Lititz Pike; (7) Gail Groff, R-2 Residential, 2273 Lititz Pike.

PENN MANOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Penn Manor School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the auditorium of Manor Middle School, 2950 Charlestown Road. Live video stream: https://www.youtube.com/user/pennmanorschools/.

Among the agenda items:

— Superintendent’s report: fall athletic summary.

— Item 1. Review of school board meeting agenda.

— Item 2. Consent agenda for Committee of the Whole actions: (a) Resolution not to exceed index; (b) acceptance of the local Auditor’s 2020-21 report as presented; (c) second and final reading of revised/new board policies as presented; (d) policy for the use of school facilities and grounds.

— Item 3. Consent agenda for administrative actions: (a) signing of checks; (b) mileage rate approval of the standard mileage rate for business use of an automobile as determined by the IRS effective Jan. 1, 2022; (c) approval of the following banks and trust companies as depositories for school district funds; (d) Designation of LNP as the school district’s newspaper of general circulation; (e) transportation contracts for the 2021-2022 school year; (f) IDEA Section 619 — use of funds agreement; (g) approval of agreement with COBYS to provide services to students for the 2021-22 school year; (h) Comet Co-Curricular Committee Grant Awards for 2020-21; (i) judicial review; (j) Penn Manor Education Foundation Venture Grants for fall 2021; (k) CDWG statement of work for entitled installation of video walls at Penn Manor High School; (l) client services agreement with Sapphire Software for custom programming; (m) subscription agreement with ePlus for Cisco Duo Access for Education.

— Item 4. Consent agenda for personnel: (a) professional staff and support staff employment and change in status of the individuals listed per effective date for the 2020-21 school year; (b) leave; (c) resignation; (d) tenure; (e) head coaches; (f) 2021-22 winter volunteer coaches; (g) Act 86 — locally-issued day-to-day substitute permit for the day 2021-22 school year; (h) spring musical 2021-22; (i) 2021-22 Manor Middle School co-curricular; (j) fall sports; (k) athletic worker; (l) mentor for 2021-22 school year; (m) recommending approval of the following head coach for the 2021-22 school year; (n) memorandum of understanding agreement with PMEA for an employee; (o) middle school Tutor for the 2021-22 school year — Sarah Sambrick.