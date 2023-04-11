A Lancaster County firefighter fell through a collapsed floor while fighting a fire in Chester County over the weekend.

Firefighters from Keystone Valley Fire Department and other departments responded to a 3-alarm fire in Parkesburg Borough call at 2:51 a.m. Sunday, April 9, in the 100 block of Washington Street. Multiple 911 callers reported at the time that 13 people were possibly trapped and the fire was spreading, according to a Facebook post from Keystone Valley Fire Department

By 3:15 a.m. the fire spread to multiple homes on Washington Street from 111 to 121.

Firefighters with Christiana Fire Company responded to the fire at 3:20 a.m. to assist. While on the second floor of one of the homes, a firefighter fell with the floor as it collapsed, according to a statement from Chief Zach Vandenbosch on the department’s Facebook page.

“While operating in the structure the fire attack was going well but conditions of the structure were already badly deteriorated therefore the crew made the decision to exit the structure,” Vandenbosch wrote.

Crews were able to remove the firefighter about five minutes after the collapse. The firefighter, who was not identified, was evaluated at a local hospital and had “little to no injury.”

The fire was marked under control by 6 a.m. Sunday and emergency crews left the scene by 11:45 a.m.

The fire destroyed six homes and displaced 22 people, according to a report by CBS21. The Chester County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.