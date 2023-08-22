When: Clay Township board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 14.

What happened: The Lancaster County commissioners presented a $150,000 American Rescue Plan Act check to Clay Township.

Details: The $150,000 grant will assist in funding streambank restoration projects along a section of Middle Creek on the Jay and Sarah Zimmerman farm, 1655 Clay Road, and at Hopeland Community Park. The distribution has not yet been determined according to an Aug. 15 email from Bruce Leisey, township manager.

Why it matters: Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering Inc. said the projects will reduce the sediment load sent downstream into nearby bodies of water. The restoration project is part of the township’s requirements under its state MS4 Chesapeake Bay pollution reduction plan.

County comments: Ray D’Agostino, chair of the county commissioners, said the county received over 100 applications from municipalities. He said the county was looking for long-term, transformational projects that would benefit Lancaster County taxpayers for “years to come.” Restoring the streambanks and installing riparian buffers will allow residents to have access to clean water and eliminate erosion. Josh Parsons, vice chair of the commissioners, said the county is “happy to be a part of it.”

By the numbers: According to the application on the county's website, the Zimmerman project is anticipated to cost $355,000. The proposed work includes removing unsalvageable trees, grading the banks and seeding. The Hopeland Park project is projected to cost $140,000. The project is expected to begin around Oct. 1.

Impact: The projects will remove 58,209 pounds of sediment along Middle Creek. Moreover, 97.3 pounds of nitrogen and 88.2 pounds of phosphorus will be removed annually, in addition to improving wildlife habitat and reducing flooding.

Quotable: “This falls into that category of preserving what we have in Lancaster County,” D’Agostino said.

Public hearing: The board also held a public hearing for a zoning text amendment in relation to placing an educational and institutional overlay district within the limited industrial zone on properties owned by Youth with a Mission-Lancaster. The vote was tabled at the request of YWAM, which owns two parcels at 1934 W. Main Street and 100 Wood Corner Road.

Resident concern: Glenn Zimmerman, a West Burkholder Road resident, asked how many residents would be at the campus. He described it as a "large concern" due to the volume of people that would be living on industrial, rural land. YWAM director Luke Weaver said he projects around 400 people would be residing in dormitories and staff housing.

Quotable: Zimmerman responded, “It won’t mesh very well."

Opposing view: Ice House Hill Road resident Jonathan Lehman touted what he called a positive “societal effect.” He described it as a healthy addition to the neighborhood. As a physician assistant, he has regularly seen young people in “incredible levels of despair.” He also shared his experiences traveling with YWAM in 2017. He said the organization creates positive environments for the communities they serve.

Quotable: “They attract and encourage a level of hope and kindness into a world that is incredibly desperate,” Lehman said.

What’s next: The board approved the advertising of a special meeting after consultation with township and YWAM representatives, Leisey said in an Aug. 15 email. The date is to be determined.

Next meeting: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Aug. 22 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.