College news

Dean’s list

Rachel Crespo, of Mohnton, earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Alvernia University, where she is majoring in psychology.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the summer 2023 semester at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport. They are Marianna Dariychuk, Leola; Zackery W. Emswiler, Maytown; Sara A. Halligan, Mohnton; Kayla M. Kent, Elizabethtown; Gabrielle P. Krupilis, Middletown; and Brittany N. Neeper, Lancaster.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. They are Lejla Behric, of Lancaster; Claire O’Neill, of Mount Joy; Isabelle Santiago-Vega, of Marietta; and Claire Wolfe, of Lancaster.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.