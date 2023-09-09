College news

Dean’s list

Elissa Niggel, of Lititz, earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters at Delaware Valley University, where she just started her junior year.

Katie Heverling, of Lancaster, earned president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2023 semester of her junior year at West Virginia University, where she is majoring in marketing. She had been on the dean’s list her previous two semesters.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Bioncia Hooper, Patrick Palma, Thao Tran. Honey Brook — Nathan Romig. Lancaster — Mia Barth, Jenna Hamill, Aina Raoelison, Andrea Soppi Ngando, Zakkary Wiest. Mohnton — Christopher Jacobs. Narvon — Drew Feister. Robesonia — Daisy Perez. Strasburg — Christopher Hausler.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at Widener University. Earning president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA in two consecutive semesters of full-time coursework are Brian Hoffman, of Lancaster; Nicholas Shoffler, of Landisville; and Katelyn Steinhart, of Lancaster. Students earning dean’s list honors with a 3.50 GPA and above for the semester are listed with their hometowns. Conestoga — Isaac Hostetter. Denver — Ronald Davis. East Earl — Madison Reeser. Elizabethtown — Matthew Piermattei. Ephrata — Samuel Knowles. Lancaster — Avalynn Baer, Emma Cummings, Kevin Draeger, Ian Herr, Brian Hoffman, Kathryn Labezius, Shawn Larroza, Samuel North, Katelyn Steinhart. Landisville — Nicholas Shoffler. Lititz — Cooper Eckert, Huy Nguyen, Lindsay Quinn. Mohnton — Nicholas Trinkley. Nottingham — Nicole Gomez. Oxford — Julianna Salvadore, Christina Pluretti. Reinholds — Maria DeTrempe, Elizabeth Martin. Strasburg — Ashton Spahr.

Area students were among those who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester at Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey. They are Angelina Capp, of Lancaster; and Luke Williams, of Morgantown.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2023 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland. Earning president’s list honors with a 4.0 GPA were Nicholas Breznak, of Lititz; Peter Fontaine, of Nottingham; Elizabeth King, of New Holland; Anthony Milazzo, of Lancaster. Earning dean’s list honors were Elizabeth Bomberger, Ian Buckwalter, Elizabeth Horner, and Kiley Turner, all of Lancaster.

