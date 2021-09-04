College news

Graduations

Susan Hibshman, of Lancaster, received a Master of Arts in education from Furman University, Greenville, South Carolina, in May 2021.

Elijah Groff, of New Providence, graduated in spring 2021 from University of Minnesota Crookston with a certificate in manufacturing management.

Area students were among those who graduated in from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 24, 2021. Timothy M. Bell, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. Bell is the son of Wendy and Dr. Stephen Bell, of Lancaster. He earned a Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science from the University of Vermont in 2011. Bell is continuing his medical training in combined anatomic and clinical pathology at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. Haneen Hussein, of Lancaster, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. Hussein is the daughter of Ismaeil Hussein and Fatima Hamid, of Lancaster. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in public health from Franklin & Marshall College in 2015 and a Master of Science in biomedical science from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2017. Hussein is continuing her medical training in family medicine at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa. Katherine Ranck, of Lancaster, received a Master of Science in agricultural education. Navin Huddle, of Manheim, received a Bachelor of Science in management information systems.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia. Zachary Hess, of Landisville, received a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering. Grant Lin, of Robesonia, received a Bachelor of Science in business administration with highest honors.

Dean’s list

Nicole Weinhold, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at LaSalle University.

Joseph Alessandrini, of Mohnton, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Madeline Claus, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland. Receiving highest honors were Carly Ludwig, of Ephrata; Tayler Popalis, of East Petersburg; Zach Shrift, of Elizabethtown; and Chrysoula Worry, of Lancaster. Peyton Denlinger, of Lancaster, received high honors. Receiving honors were Harrison Booth, of Leola; and Aaron Gale, of Millersville.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, West Virginia. They are Elizabeth Markley, of Lancaster; and Zachary McGillan, of Ephrata.

Honors

Summer Troxell, of Lancaster, received the Elmira College Key Award for academic and community leadership. The award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Recipients receive an $80,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $20,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College, Elmira, New York.

