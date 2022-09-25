College news

Dean’s list

Antonio Astarita, of Willow Street, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Siena University, Loundonville, New York.

Emma Cummings, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Widener University, Chester.

Abigail Semeneck, of Christiana, was named to the honors list for the spring 2022 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, New Jersey.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts. They are Isabella Astuto, of Mount Joy; Julia Henkel, of Lancaster; and Grace Hutchison, of Reinholds.

Wilson Zhou, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York.

Alex Mellinger, of Reinholds, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

Brianna Isabella Benedetti, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list with a 4.0 for the sixth time for the summer semester at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, where she is working toward her Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. They are listed with their hometowns. Christiana — Morgan Perry. Denver — Lydia Althouse. East Petersburg — Elijah Washington. Elizabethtown — Marena Lonardi, Megan Peters. Ephrata — Colleen Hurst, Alexia Jones. Lancaster — Yeiralitze Garcia, Justin Lichtenwalner, Summer Peters, Shannen Roy. Lititz — Elizabeth Brown. Manheim — Abigail Burdyn, Daniel Cramer, Savannah Heisey. Mohnton — Aiden Chen. Narvon — Kalyn Keen. Strasburg — Kayleigh Hadesty. Willow Street — Delayne Breslin.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. They are Olivia Sterenfeld and Jason Wang, both of Lancaster.

William Perkins, of Holtwood, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Northern Vermont University.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Maya Zimmerman. Lancaster — Erin Brinton, Lanc Kim. Marietta — Madison Leety. Mountville — Austin Lookenbill. Washington Boro — Lauren Elledge.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the summer 2022 semester at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, New Hampshire. Students named to the president’s list with a GPA of 3.7 and above are listed with their hometowns. Columbia — Samantha Brady, Natalie Jones, Kristin Schauren, Joseph Veneski. Conestoga — Haley Gerberich. Elizabethtown — Jennifer Barnett, Michaela Brenneman, Kevin Carroll, Ty Estel, Daniel Heim. Ephrata — Donald Baker, Matthew Hill, Michelle Jenkins, Nicholas Vanderwende, Zachary Vanderwende. Lancaster — Kiara Ballard, Courtney Braas, Ivory Burnett, Crystal Consylman, Nicholas Haughery, Matthew Hmel, Taylor McDuffie, Kevin Sutherland, Olivia Zellman. Landisville — Kyle Brown. Manheim — Virginia Ent, Marc Palmer. Marietta — Benjamin Kachel, Shawn Latocha, Jennifer Stutzman. Mount Joy — Kerry Rodriguez, Isaac Volpe. Narvon — Frank Pudlo. New Holland — Andrew Newsome. Newmanstown — Bobby Jo Arrigo, Vincent Patrick Arrigo, Jonathan Roberts. Oxford — Brianna Arnolds, Thomas Greene. Peach Bottom — Tianna Beiler. Quarryville — Richard Scholl. Reinholds — McKenzie Shannon. Students named to the dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 are listed with their hometowns. Conestoga — Alexander Jarratt. Lancaster — Jacob Long, Pedro Texidor. Manheim — Brandon Hay. Mohnton — Colton Martin. New Providence — Jessica Richardson.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey. They are listed with their hometowns. Honey Brook — Samantha Kovaleski. Lancaster — Lejla Behric, Keegan France, Catherine Horner, Claire Wolfe. Marietta — Isabelle Santiago-Vega.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.