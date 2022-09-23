College news

Graduations

Caroline Marquette Redd, of Stevens, earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, on Aug. 12, 2022.

Emilie Suzanne Jones, of East Petersburg, graduated from Logan University on Aug. 20, 2022, with a doctorate in chiropractic and a master’s in nutritional wellness. A 2008 graduate of Garden Spot High School, she previously earned an associate degree in business administration from HACC in 2010 and a bachelor’s in marketing and management from Penn State in 2012. Dr. Jones spent seven years in various marketing and e-commerce roles throughout Lancaster County before deciding to change careers and go back to school in 2019. Dr. Jones joined Optimal Wellness for Life Chiropractic Center LLC as an associate chiropractor in September. She is the daughter of Jeff and Wendi Jones, of New Holland.

Joan Merie Flory, of Mount Joy, earned a Bachelor of Science in architecture and interior design on May 6, 2022, from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is a graduate of Manheim Central High School.

Anne Wanner Shand, of Lancaster, graduated in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in biology from Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.

Area students were among those who graduated recently from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Denver— Bradley Heck, Bachelor of Science in architecture and environmental design. Lancaster — Razieh Council, Master of Science in communication and information; Lianna Tirado, Bachelor of Science in nursing. Washington Boro — Lauren Elledge, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Jong Seok L. Hong, of Lancaster, earned a Doctor of Philosophy in business administration from the University of Rhode Island in May 2022.

Shannon Leaman, of Lancaster, earned a Master of Science from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Aug. 6, 2022.

Adelina Astarita, of Willow Street, earned a Bachelor of Arts in English, with a minor in French from Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin, where she graduated magna cum laude in June 2022.

Sergio Astarita, of Willow Street, earned a Bachelor of Science in marine science and environmental safety from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, in June 2022.

Area students were among those who graduated in August 2022 from Lebanon Valley College. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. East Petersburg — Ian Gumbert, Master of Business Administration. Elizabethtown — Caleb Gaumer, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in clinical exercise physiology and exercise science; Braydon Shuck, Master of Business Administration. Honey Brook — James Mauchline, Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Lancaster — Breana Leonard, Bachelor of Science in interaction design; Lucas Myers, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in environmental science and music and physics; Alyssa Richards, Bachelor of Music in audio and music production and English; Bethany Zatto, Bachelor of Science in exercise science. Manheim — Samantha Ile, Bachelor of Science in digital communications. Mount Joy — Seiler Edwards, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Stevens — Kelsey Barr, Master of Science in STEM education.

Area students were among those who graduated Sept. 11, 2022, from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees. Adamstown — Samantha Johnson, Master of Science in Education. East Earl — Cody Straub, Master of Science in Education. Elizabethtown — Lucas Kline, Master of Science in bioengineering; Alison Shepler, Master of Science in Education. Ephrata — Brianne Balmer, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kelly Espenshade, Master of Science in Education; Madison Garrigan, Master of Science in Education. Lancaster — Brittany Bauman, Master of Science in Education; Kyle Farkas, Master of Science in Education; Kyra Hildebrand-Bell, Master of Science in Education; Gina Lassandro, Master of Arts in creative writing; April Roberts, Master of Science in Education. Lititz — Sarah Poorman, Master of Science in Education. Marietta — Justyna Hernley, Master of Science in Education; Courtney Hoepfer, Master of Science in Education. Mountville — Malia Bertoli, Master of Science in Education.

