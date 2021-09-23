College news

Graduations

Cmdr. Zack Hollcraft, a Mount Joy native, received a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College on June 11, 2021. Hollcraft’s next positions are the executive officer of the Mobilization Center, Commander Navy Reserve Forces Command, and civilian position in the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Joshua Nolt, of Lancaster, earned a doctor of ministry degree from George Fox University, Newberg, Oregon, in spring 2021.

Dean’s list

Madelyn Fischer, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Samford University, Birmingham, Alabama.

Julia Breit, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at St. Lawrence University, Canton, New York.

Area students were among those named to the president’s list with at least 3.9 GPA for the spring 2021 semester at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Virginia. They are Seanna Krikorian, of Morgantown; and Hannah Mink, of Elizabethtown

Honors

Erica Gettle, of Myerstown, has been awarded a $1,200 scholarship from LeadingAge PA’s 2021 Professional Development Scholarship Program to further her education in the field of nursing. Gettle serves as a registered nurse assessment coordinator for the Healthcare Center at Luther Acres, Lititz, and will use the scholarship toward her educational pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Excelsior College. LeadingAge PA is a trade association representing more than 370 senior housing, health care, and community services across the commonwealth.

Area Lancaster County Career & Technology Center students were awarded scholarships and workforce grants from the Lancaster County Career & Technology Foundation. This year, across all campuses, the foundation awarded $32,000 in scholarships and $12,000 in workforce grants. The foundation awards scholarships for career and technology center high school students who are pursing post-secondary education. The recipients are listed with their high school and scholarship. Cocalico High School — Margaret Marks, Culinary Arts Scholarship. Conestoga Valley High School — Jessenia Agosto, Public Safety Scholarship; Anthony Xiong, Lancaster County Code Association Scholarship. Elizabethtown Area High School — Richard Dworsak, General Scholarship; Moriah Garber, General Scholarship. Lampeter-Strasburg High School — Alexandra Rodriguez, J&J Service Solutions Scholarship. Manheim Township High School — Aurelia Huss, Ashland Foundation Scholarship; Paige Shelley, General Scholarship. School District of Lancaster — Lilyana Rosado, Louis & Dick Vermeil Scholarship. Solanco High School — Anne Russell, Digital Print Scholarship. Warwick High School — Hannah Fleischer, Baking and Pastry Arts Scholarship; Mikayla Lefever, Digital Print Scholarship; Adam Reichard, Louis & Dick Vermeil Scholarship. The foundation’s workforce grants are designed with the workforce-bound students in mind — helping high school and adult career and technology center students who are entering the workforce to assist them in obtaining the tools, equipment, uniforms or other items needed for employment. The workforce grant recipients are listed under their program and with their high school if that applies. Carpentry — Leo Copeland, Warwick. Computer systems technologies — Sebastian Myers-Formica, Manheim Township. Culinary arts — Amner Choc Rax, Elizabethtown; Dylan Kelley, Manheim Central; Amberly Trusty, Warwick. Diesel program — Adam Osborne, Penn Manor. Dental hygiene — Gabrielle Miller, Leksie Pectol, Latae Schley, Claudia Swain. Electrical construction — Brady Cunningham, Lampeter-Strasburg; Ian High, Manheim Central. Electro-mechanical engineering —Natalie Snyder, Conestoga Valley. Painting and interior finishes — Faith Kunkle, Warwick. Photography and digital imaging — Mackenzie Peterman, Elizabethtown; Emily Shotzberger, Penn Manor. Plumbing — Gabe Nauman, Warwick. Welding — Lillian Keith, Ephrata; Ryan Martin, Warwick; Dakota Oppenheim, Solanco; Owen Wagner, Manheim Central. Veterinary assistant — Hailey Wenrich, Garden Spot. Veterinary technology — Christina Ortiz, Thomas Spinelli.

