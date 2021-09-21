College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2021 from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio. Philip Emaikwu, of Gap, received a Master of Science in electrical engineering. Timothy Mayza, of Denver, received a Master of Sports Administration.

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Dickinson College. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors. Lancaster — Sydney Esch, Bachelor of Science in biology, magna cum laude; Tayler Eynon, Bachelor of Arts in history, cum laude, dean’s list; Victoria Willis, Bachelor of Arts in English, cum laude. Reinholds — Olivia Voler, Bachelor of Science in computer science, summa cum laude, dean’s list. Stevens — Brianna Geesaman, Bachelor of Arts in international business & management and Italian studies, magna cum laude, dean’s list and the Northeast Conference on the Teaching of Foreign Languages Award.

Dean’s list

Natalie Platon, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana.

Julie Shupp, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at St. Vincent College, Latrobe. They are listed with their hometowns. Lancaster — Abigail Claus, Devin McMahon, Julie Reichert, Salvatore Zuber. Leola — Bradley Bair. Strasburg — Sara Mills. Wrightsville — Emily Snyder.

Area students were among those named to the honors lists for the spring 2021 semester at St. Francis University, Loretto. Named to the president’s list with a 4.0 GPA are Allison Appleton, of Millersville; Shannon Cody, of Honey Brook; Michelle Cybulski, of Leola; Nicole Davis, of Robesonia; Kei-shon Graham, of Lancaster; Emily Lunger, of Nottingham; Abigail Romig, of Honey Brook; and Aubrey Suydam, of Lancaster. Named to the dean’s list with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 are Samuel Forcenito, of East Earl; Ian Lauver, of Manheim; and Faythe Miller, of Lititz.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Northampton Community College, Bethlehem. They are Jenna Brinkman, of Elizabethtown; Emily Karl, of Ephrata; Carla Landis, of Reinholds; and Carey Weber, of New Holland.

Honors

Nissin Foods awarded $10,000 in scholarships to Los Angeles County and Lancaster County high school students as part of its inaugural Good Neighbor Scholarship, recognizing the recipients for their academic success and commitment to making a positive change in their local community. Ten students from the communities surrounding Nissin’s facilities in Gardena, California, and Lancaster received scholarships to use toward their enrollment in two- or four-year universities and trade schools. Area recipients of Good Neighbor Scholarship are listed with their hometowns and the college of their choice. Bowmansville — Angellia Brenneman, University of Delaware. Denver — Melody Pha, Messiah University. Elizabethtown — Hannah Kline, Pennsylvania State University – University Park. Lancaster — Grace Hershey, Messiah University; Ariana Marshall, Millersville University Honors College. Manheim — Eve Sheaffer, Franklin & Marshall College. Strasburg — Jeslyn Krebs, Old Dominion University. Each of the scholarship recipients also received a Nissin Foods prize pack complete with a branded backpack, t-shirts, and an assortment of Cup Noodles and Top Ramen products. To learn more about this year’s Good Neighbor Scholarship recipients and next year’s submission process, visit NissinFoods.com.

